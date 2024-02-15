Saudi Founding Day travel: Traditional destinations like Egypt, Turkey top searches

As Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day approaches, data show a 71 percent increase in flight searches for Founding Day week travel in 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Findings by Skyscanner also revealed the top 10 international countries searched by Saudi residents ahead of the Kingdom’s Founding Day holiday and long weekend:

1. Egypt

2. India

3. Turkey

4. UAE

5. UK

6. Morocco

7. Thailand

8. Italy

9. France

10. Indonesia

The data also revealed that domestic tourism is on the rise in Saudi Arabia as residents searched for destinations while planning their Founding Day holidays.

In addition, the search term “everywhere” was the fourth top-searched term among residents, demonstrating that travelers are still looking for inspiration on where to go, especially on a budget.

Skyscanner’s Travel Expert, Ayoub El Mamoun, believes that “as Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day holiday approaches, it’s evident that travelers are keen to make the most of their holidays with a short break away as over 70 percent of flight searches are for trips one week or less. With demand for Founding Day week travel up 71 percent compared to last year, traditional hotspots such as Egypt, India and Turkey rank highest as [Saudi] travelers look to connect with friends and family on a well-deserved break.”

In 2022, Saudi Arabia officially announced February 22 as a national holiday to celebrate the Saudi Founding Day as per a royal order issued by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Employees in Saudi Arabia get to enjoy a long three-day weekend next week as the Kingdom marks its third Founding Day holiday on Thursday, February 22.



The official weekend in Saudi Arabia is on Friday and Saturday.

