Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and MDLBEAST to open mega beach club on luxury Sindalah island

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has joined forces with the Kingdom’s music entertainment company, MDLBEAST, to open a mega beach club on luxury island Sindalah - the first destination to open as part of the country’s $500 billion mega project.

The first guests are expected to step foot on Sindalah later this year, where they can expect to see a world-class yachting destination curated by a famed Italian designer, three mega luxury hotels, a golf course, an array of restaurants and an international luxury retail offering dubbed ‘The Village’ which will be home to 51 luxury retail outlets.

Now, NEOM has announced the newly-launched Sindalah Beach Club which will offer “year-round premium experiences to a diverse range of audiences brought together by their love of music and culture”, featuring world-famous musicians and DJs.

MDLBEAST will handle the end-to-end operations, starting from the preparations during the venue pre-launch to the management of the destination.

NEOM has billed the beach club as a “vibrant and glamorous global hub for celebrating cultural diversity and creativity” which will become “an ultimate destination for cutting-edge events and immersive experiences.”

Chief Urban Planning and Islands Officer at NEOM, Antoni Vives, said: “Sindalah is bringing a new model for luxury travel and living powered by innovation and sustainability. MDLBEAST will reimagine the typical beach club experience into a tech-enhanced journey, leveraging the value of Sindalah as an iconic luxury island destination.”

NEOM said, with its expertise in hosting world-class events, MDLBEAST will “create a dynamic music scene pulsating with life at Sindalah. World-famous musicians, artists, and DJs will be featured alongside modern audio and visual installations to transform the space into a mesmerizing entertainment hub.”

Aligning with NEOM’s broader vision for the future of sustainable tourism, the club will balance musical experiences with environmental preservation, NEOM said in a statement.

Ramadan Alharatani, CEO of MDLBEAST, commented: “Joining forces with NEOM and Sindalah Island marks a pivotal moment in redefining the beach club experience. At Sindalah Beach Club, MDLBEAST ignites an unparalleled energy, infusing vibrancy through our curated music programming while meticulously shaping every facet of the club—be it cuisine, beverages, or panoramic scenes and design detail. Beyond hospitality, our collaboration embodies the essence of MDLBEAST, breathing new life into this iconic destination.”

Visitors to the club will have a complete waterfront experience of the Red Sea with poolside lounging and access to the club’s beach. Luxury seekers will relish next-level premium experiences, with exclusive VIP areas, a signature retail venue and F&B offerings.

Last year, Antoni Vives, chief urban planning Officer at NEOM, told Al Arabiya English, that Sindalah – which spans more than 84 hectares and aims to attract 2,400 visitors a day by 2028 – will showcase to the world the potential of NEOM, one of the world’s most ambitious sustainable urban developments, planned by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It is hoped that, eventually, at least one in ten of all tourists to NEOM will visit Sindalah, which will be accessible from mega project by ferry or seaplane.

The Crown Prince unveiled plans for Sindalah in 2022, saying in a statement at the time: “This is another significant moment for NEOM and a major step in the Kingdom realizing its tourism ambitions under Vision 2030. It will be a destination where travelers can experience the true beauty of NEOM and Saudi Arabia, above and below the water, making Sindalah the future of luxury travel.”

Once open, the island will rival top global tourist destinations such as Monaco and Athens with its year-long luxury offerings and position itself as a yachting and culinary destination.

The new high-end tourist destination will be home to a vibrant, world-class marina and yacht club, positioning itself as a new addition to the international yachting season.

Located just 17 hours away by boat from most Mediterranean yachting destinations, Sindalah will be NEOM’s entry point to the Red Sea – providing easy access for Euro-pean, Saudi and GCC boat owners.

Sindalah will feature three luxury hotels with over 400 ultra-premium rooms and 300 top-end suites. This includes three Marriott International properties – Saudi Arabia’s first Autograph Collection Hotel, as well as two Luxury Collection properties.

The island will become a new culinary destination with 38 food and beverage outlets, including nine high-end restaurants, nine premium casual restaurants, on-yacht dining and three rooftop pop-up lounges.

For leisure activities, island amenities include a 6,474-yard (5,920 meter) par 70 golf course and a spa and wellness center.

It will also boast 5-star beaches, Michelin starred dining options, sporting events, and – of course – scuba diving in the famed Red Sea. One of the main aims of NEOM is to conserve and showcase natural beauty. Sindalah will also offer activities, including kayaking, kite surfing and water skiing.

