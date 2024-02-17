Saudi FM says Palestinian state only pathway for stability in Middle East

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday the only pathway towards security and stability in the Middle East, including Israel, was through a Palestinian state.

When asked in a panel at the Munich Security Conference about normalization of ties with Israel Prince Faisal said the Kingdom was now concentrated on a truce in the Gaza war.



“We are focused on a ceasefire and on an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and we are focused on humanitarian access for the people of Gaza,” he said.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly stated it would not open diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized.

