Biaggio Walsh, Muhammad Ali’s grandson ‘grateful, excited’ to fight in Saudi Arabia

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Biaggio Walsh, the grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, is grateful and excited to be a part of Saudi Arabia’s journey to become a global destination for sports, the athlete told Al Arabiya English in an exclusive interview.

The 25-year-old is set to make his professional MMA debut on February 24 in Riyadh as part of the exciting PFL Champions vs Bellator Champions fight card held at the Kingdom Arena.

“I feel grateful that I’m a part of history. You know, this is the first time two big organizations have come together. It’s awesome,” he told Al Arabiya English.

“Saudi Arabia is definitely coming up in the combat world, whether it’s boxing or MMA. More and more sports are actually going to be involved in Saudi Arabia. I think that they are just going to start to become a [country] of sports. So, just to be a part of this kind of history, I am super grateful,” he said.

Drawing inspiration from Muhammad Ali

As the grandson of one of the world’s most significant athletes, Walsh said he knows he has big shoes to fill. His grandfather, Ali, was nicknamed “the Greatest” for being the best heavyweight boxer of all time.

“I know how much respect is given to my grandfather in the Middle East, and I’m just super excited. To me, he was a superhero. He was probably a superhero to everybody all over the world. And it means a ton to be able to fight in Saudi for this next fight, and I’m so excited to be able to fight in a Muslim country,” he said.

According to the MMA fighter, his grandfather was inspiring not only for what he did inside the ring, but also for what he did when he wasn’t fighting.

“What inspires me most is what he did outside of the ring, and not what he did as a fighter. He was the people’s champ. It is the [humanitarian] in him that I draw the most inspiration from,” Walsh said.

“I never really heard a bad story about him. When people come up to me and tell me all these amazing stories about him. If they ever crossed paths they say he was a super cool guy, super humble, and he was the most famous man walking at some point,” he added.

While “there will never be another Muhammad Ali,” according to Walsh, he hopes to inspire people to pursue their dreams and overcome any adversity they may face.

“There will never be another Muhammad Ali. But I think in trying to follow his inspiration and example, you can help a lot of people, so that’s what I want to do,” he told Al Arabiya English.

Finding his purpose

Despite being inspired by his grandfather’s boxing skills, the young man found himself gravitating toward MMA instead for its versatility.

“For me, I loved the idea that there were multiple martial arts I could play a part in a fight. I just kind of gravitated toward that. It kind of fell into my lap,” Walsh said.

He had been playing football at the collegiate level, but was left feeling unfulfilled by the sport.

“Football wasn’t working out. It wasn’t something I loved,” he said.

At 22, the athlete ended up coaching and working in retail while also studying real estate online.

He was unhappy with the direction his life was headed and felt as though there was a lot expected of him as Muhammad Ali’s grandson and as a former footballer.

Walsh said he knew he had to find a purpose.

“Diving into my grandfather’s career, I learnt more about the sport of boxing. Growing up, the only combat-related thing that we knew was boxing. And of course it was because my grandpa had a lot to do with that,” he said.

“But I never thought about ever fighting, to be honest. I never knew that I would be here and fight. But life does its own thing, and God had his own plan. And now we are here.”

With MMA, Walsh said he finally feels like he is doing something he loves.

According to the athlete, the sport has helped him transition into “a better place mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.”

“I feel like I have a purpose now. Everybody’s journey is different. Certain people might find it later in life. Some people might find it very young. Michel Jackson was seven years old when he was a superstar. So everybody’s journey is different,” he told Al Arabiya English.

Finding your purpose is not just about being famous, according to Walsh, who says it’s more about figuring out what one loves to do.

Just like the legendary boxer, Walsh said he also found comfort and guidance in practicing Islam and hopes to visit Mecca to perform the Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

“It was around springtime of last year that when I actually read the Quran for the first time. I was born Muslim. I always grew up Muslim and always believed that God was one,” he said.

“I didn’t really know that much about my religion until this sport kind of came into my life. I always say God’s plan is so much better than what we plan to do.”

