Al Nassr’s Ronaldo pictured with Saudi tennis player Yara al-Hogbani

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured this week with rising Saudi tennis player Yara al-Hogbani at Al Nassr’s club.



Al-Hogbani shared a post with the Portuguese player via her Instagram story. The picture appeared to have been taken at the club’s training center.



Al-Hogbani also shared a story from the football field ahead of a game between Al Nassr and Abha on Tuesday.



Born in 2004, al-Hoqbani is the first female tennis player to represent Saudi Arabia at the professional level.



The Kingdom has seen a rise in female participation in sports in recent years amid a wave of reforms that have lifted many restrictions for women.



Ronaldo is among the first high-profile football players that joined the ranks of Saudi Arabian football clubs, opening the door for many other to follow suit.



The moves have further shed global light on Saudi clubs and the Saudi Pro League amid Saudi Arabia’s goal to elevate the sports scene in the Kingdom in line with Vision 2030.



