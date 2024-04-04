Samar Akrouk appointed Managing Director of MBC Studios

4 min read

MBC Group, the largest and leading media company in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced on Thursday the appointment of Samar Akrouk as Managing Director of MBC Studios.



A production veteran, Akrouk has dedicated nearly three decades of service to MBC Group.



In her new role, Akrouk will lead MBC Studios’ ongoing work in expanding the reach of its content to audiences around the world. She will be managing the entity’s mission to leverage the ongoing trend for non-English-language television content to reach more global markets.



Meanwhile, Akrouk will also continue her work as Group Director of Production where she leads a dynamic team of producers, directors, technicians, and creators, directly overseeing all of MBC GROUP’s non-scripted productions for MBC TV channels, Shahid, and social media – which comprises over 1,500 hours of original content production annually. This includes chat shows, social programming, game shows and competitions, comedy, as well as local adaptations of international franchises: “Arab Idol”, “Arab’s Got Talent”, “Project Runway”, “Top Chef”, “The Voice: Arabia,” “The Voice Kids,” “The Voice Seniors” and “X Factor Arabia.”



Akrouk also headed the production team of the Arabic musical film “Sukkar”, inspired by the famous epistolary novel, “Daddy-Long-Legs” by American writer Jean Webster, which achieved unprecedented success and revenues for an Arabic musical film in Arab box office.



“I am absolutely delighted and thrilled to take on the responsibilities of my new role as Managing Director of MBC Studios, building upon the exceptional achievements of the team so far. This role marks a significant milestone in my career, one which I have devoted to the MBC Group family since 1995,” Akrouk stated, commenting on her appointment.



She continued: “Our forthcoming endeavors in drama and film production arrive at an opportune moment. There’s no doubt that our region, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is in the spotlight, drawing considerable interest from leading international production studios focused on creating world-class content. I cannot wait to delve deeper, roll up my sleeves, and further contribute to this incredible organization that I have called home for past 27 years.”

Career background



Joining MBC Group in 1995, Akrouk has played a pivotal role in establishing both MBC’s foundation and its exponential growth. Beginning her career with ARA Group International, MBC Group’s holding company, in its Washington DC office, Akrouk later moved to join MBC Group’s US branch of ANA Radio and Television as Assistant Director in 1996.



In 2001, Akrouk relocated to Beirut, where she was tasked with establishing the first main office for the Group in the Middle East, prior to MBC Group’s relocation from London to Dubai. The executive has not only been credited with playing a major role in building MBC Group’s in-house production powerhouse but has also led the transformation of production from solely linear TV broadcast content to a full, 360-degree multi-platform content operation.



Born in Amman and raised in New York, Akrouk received her bachelor’s degree in International Affairs and Law from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.



MBC Studios is the in-house premium content production arm of MBC Group, a media conglomerate that operates more than 13 free-to-air satellite TV channels, three radio stations, and Shahid – the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform – amongst other offerings.



