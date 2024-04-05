Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Cars stuck in heavy traffic are seen in central Riyadh March 31, 2012. (Reuters)
Cars stuck in heavy traffic are seen in central Riyadh March 31, 2012. (File photo: Reuters)

Saudi Arabia announces 50 percent discount on traffic fines

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Saudi Arabia has announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines across the Kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the reduction which applies to fines issued before April 18.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

Motorists must pay their fines within six months from when the scheme goes into effect.

The fines can be paid all at once, or one after the other.

Traffic violations committed after the discount scheme is introduced will be classified under Article 75, which allows for a 25 percent reduction of the fine for one violation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Failure to clear the penalty within the stipulated time will result in imprisonment and other legal action, the authority reiterated.

The authority called on drivers in Saudi Arabia to adhere to traffic laws.

Read more:

Deadly crash between Saudi, UAE cars on one of world’s longest roads leaves 5 dead

Dengue outbreak raises concerns in Saudi Arabia as mosquito numbers surge

Eid al-Fitr holiday 2024: Free events, concerts, fireworks across Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size