Saudi Arabia announces 50 percent discount on traffic fines

Saudi Arabia has announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines across the Kingdom.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the reduction which applies to fines issued before April 18.

Motorists must pay their fines within six months from when the scheme goes into effect.

The fines can be paid all at once, or one after the other.

In implementation of the directives of wise leadership, the MOI announces a reduction in the payment of fines for traffic violations accumulated by those who committed them before 18/ 04/ 2024 by (50%).#Reducing_Traffic_Violations pic.twitter.com/fsdzoCvDyv — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) April 4, 2024

Traffic violations committed after the discount scheme is introduced will be classified under Article 75, which allows for a 25 percent reduction of the fine for one violation.

Failure to clear the penalty within the stipulated time will result in imprisonment and other legal action, the authority reiterated.

The authority called on drivers in Saudi Arabia to adhere to traffic laws.

