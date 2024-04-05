Theme
A Saudi tennis player gestures in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in this undated handout photo released by the Saudi Tennis Federation on April 4, 2024. (Reuters)
Arij Mutabagani speaks during an interview with Al Arabiya. (Screengrab)

WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia to have ‘major impact’ on tennis: Saudi Tennis Federation

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia hosting the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) Finals will have a “major impact” on tennis and is set to be a “historical event” for the Kingdom, the President of the Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) Arij Mutabagani told Al Arabiya in an interview.

The season-ending WTA Finals will be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh from 2024-2026, the women’s tennis body announced on Thursday.

Riyadh will host the season finale - which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams from Nov. 2-9 – replacing last year’s hosts Cancun, Mexico.

This is not the first time the Kingdom has hosted an event of this scale, but it will be a first for the sport of tennis, she said.

Significant impact

The event is set to have a significant and direct impact on the sport in the country, the STF president added.

“It will be a great inspiration for our sons and daughters in the country who play tennis since they will have a living example for them to see and will be able to experience this tournament alongside them,” she said.

In preparation for the WTA Finals, Saudi Arabia will develop the existing sports facilities in the country to host such a major event, according to her.

“This is only the beginning and will serve as an incentive to improve the existing facilities we have. This will help us develop new facilities that are specifically for tennis,” Mutabagani said.

It will also serve as inspiration for the Kingdom to host more tennis sporting events, not just on the international level, but also on the regional and local level as well, she added.

Year-long negotiations

Talks between the Ministry of Sport and all the relevant authorities were held for an entire year prior to Thursday’s announcement to determine the terms of Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the event, according to the STF president.

The agreement will last for three years and the events will be organized by the STF, in collaboration with the sports ministry, and the WTA.

