Eid al-Fitr 2024: Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to sight crescent moon on April 8

2 min read

Saudi Arabia called Saturday on Muslims to sight the crescent moon on the evening of April 8, which will mark the end of Ramadan.

The Saudi Supreme Court issued a statement calling on residents to report the moon sighting and notify the respective authority.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sighting can be done with the naked eye or by using binoculars, following which the discovery must be notified to the nearest court or center.

Ramadan in 2024 began on March 11, during which time Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

The Islamic religion follows the lunar calendar which consists of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

On April 5, millions of Muslims gathered at Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque in Mecca for the last Friday prayer of Ramadan – one of the most important dates in the holy month.

Previously, Saudi Arabia announced paid holidays for public and private sector employees to mark Eid al-Fitr. Workers will get five days off from April 9, including the weekend.

A range of events, concerts, light shows and fireworks have been planned across the Kingdom.

Read more:

Millions of Muslims gather at Saudi Grand Mosque for last Friday prayer of Ramadan

What is Eid al-Fitr? Customs, traditions as Muslims prepare for the Islamic holiday

Eid al-Fitr holiday 2024: Free events, concerts, fireworks across Saudi Arabia

Eid al-Fitr 2024 in Dubai: Changes to metro, tram timings and free parking