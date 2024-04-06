Millions of Muslims gather at Saudi Grand Mosque for last Friday prayer of Ramadan

2 min read

Millions of Muslims gathered at Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mosque in Mecca for the last Friday prayer of Ramadan – one of the most important dates in the holy month.

On Saturday, the Presidency of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque announced the successful implementation of their plan for the fourth and final Friday of the holy month, when the corridors of the Prophet’s Mosque were filled early with worshipers from inside and outside the Kingdom.

The 27th night of Ramadan holds great significance for Muslims worldwide. It is known as Laylat al-Qadr, or the Night of Power.



It is considered one of the holiest nights of the year, when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Mohammed. Devout Muslims spend this night in prayer and supplication, seeking blessings and forgiveness.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said on Saturday that the spiritual atmosphere “was marked by security, safety, tranquillity, reverence, and stability,” with extra services in place for a large number of Umrah pilgrims.

The President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman al-Sudais, said religious authorities were able “to ensure a smooth and fulfilling experience for all” due to meticulous planning and execution, SPA reported.

The religious services provided by the authorities were designed to assist individuals in fulfilling their religious obligations in compliance with Sharia.

Saudi Arabia has formally declared the Eid al-Fitr holidays for 2024 for both public and private sector employees.



As confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, employees will enjoy a four-day break from April 8 to 11.

Given that the Saudi weekend falls on Friday-Saturday, residents of the Kingdom will effectively enjoy a six-day holiday.

Eid al-Fitr signifies the conclusion of Ramadan for Muslims worldwide, initiating days of festivities in the initial period of the subsequent Islamic month, Shawwal.

