Saudi Arabia, UAE announce Eid al-Fitr 2024 start date

Eid al-Fitr will commence on Wednesday, April 10, Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Monday.

The Supreme Court declared Tuesday as the final day of Ramadan and Wednesday the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Supreme Court declares tomorrow the last day of #Ramadan and Wednesday the first day of #Eid Al-Fitr 1445 Hijri.#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/oMnmbmse3I — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) April 8, 2024

The UAE and Qatar also announced that Eid al-Fitr would begin on Wednesday.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations signal the end of Ramadan, a month-long period of fasting observed by more than 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide. This year, Ramadan commenced on March 11. During this holy month, individuals abstain from food and drink from dawn until dusk.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days.

Saudi Arabia has declared paid holidays for both public and private sector employees to mark Eid al-Fitr. These holidays will extend for five days starting from April 9, inclusive of the weekend.

A range of events, concerts, light shows and fireworks have been planned across the Kingdom.

Similarly, the UAE has announced paid holidays for private sector employees, spanning from April 8 to April 12, in observance of Eid al-Fitr. Additionally, federal government in the Gulf state employees will enjoy an extended holiday period from April 8 April 14 to mark the occasion.

