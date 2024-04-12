Fury Vs Usyk official fight song released ahead of ‘Ring of Fire’ match in Riyadh

1 min read

Ahead of the highly anticipated ‘Ring of Fire’ fight between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, an official song and music video have been released.

‘Can’t Lose This Fight’ tells the story behind what is really at stake when the boxers get in the ring on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena.

The Chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalshikh shared the clip on social media with the caption: “Ring of Fire official song “Can’t lose this fight” is out. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh.”

Britain’s Fury is the WBC world champion while Ukrainian Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

“This is the fight that everyone has wanted to see for some time and now it is finally happening – the world’s two heavyweight champions going into the ring against one another,” said Alalshikh in a statement in September last year.

“It is the biggest fight in boxing, the world will be watching, and we are so proud to be the hosts for this spectacle as part of the fourth edition of our Riyadh Season celebrations.”

