Fury Vs Usyk official fight song released ahead of ‘Ring of Fire’ match in Riyadh
Ahead of the highly anticipated ‘Ring of Fire’ fight between heavyweight champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, an official song and music video have been released.
‘Can’t Lose This Fight’ tells the story behind what is really at stake when the boxers get in the ring on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena.
For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.
The Chairman of the Kingdom’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalshikh shared the clip on social media with the caption: “Ring of Fire official song “Can’t lose this fight” is out. Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh.”
Ring of Fire official song “Can’t lose this fight” is out 🔥🥊— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 10, 2024
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh 🇸🇦
🗓️ 18 May 2024
📍 Kingdom Arena#RingOfFire pic.twitter.com/26iRcCZNeb
Britain’s Fury is the WBC world champion while Ukrainian Usyk holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.
“This is the fight that everyone has wanted to see for some time and now it is finally happening – the world’s two heavyweight champions going into the ring against one another,” said Alalshikh in a statement in September last year.
“It is the biggest fight in boxing, the world will be watching, and we are so proud to be the hosts for this spectacle as part of the fourth edition of our Riyadh Season celebrations.”
Read more:
Saudi Arabia awards MMA heavyweight Francis Ngannou Premium Residency
Riz Khan show: Joshua VS Ngannou is ‘Godzilla VS King Kong,’ says Eddie Hearn
-
‘Battle of the Baddest’: Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou boxing match tickets go on saleTickets for the boxing match between top tier talents Tyson Fury and Francis ... Saudi Arabia
-
Tyson Fury to fight Usyk in Saudi Arabia for undisputed heavyweight titleTyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the world’s undisputed heavyweight ... Saudi Arabia
-
Ahead of Riyadh Season fight, iconic fighters Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou face-offAhead of their showdown in Riyadh on October 28, heavyweight champions Tyson Fury ... Saudi Arabia