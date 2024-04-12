Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf on fame, faith and rejecting a fight during Ramadan

7 min read

He moved to the US to train with the best, buoyed by this firm belief that one day, he would become a professional boxer. For Ziyad ‘Zizo’ Almaayouf, 23, establishing himself as Saudi Arabia’s first world champion boxer is not just a dream he cherishes but a target that he has set for himself. Signing up with Anthony Joshua’s management company is a definitive step in that direction – a step that Zizo hopes will bring him on par with football star Mo Salah, an Arab icon whose popularity has transcended the sporting arena.

With five wins from his first five professional bouts, the Saudi fighter’s career is already on an upward trajectory. His latest success was a point win over Christian Lopez Flores last month when Zizo fought on the undercard of mentor Joshua’s eye-catching knockout of Francis Ngannou in Riyadh.

“I felt the energy of the crowd in Saudi Arabia throughout the fight week and, of course, on fight night,” Zizo told Al Arabiya English from his family home in Riyadh, where he has spent Ramadan. “Thousands and thousands of people were with me, which is very powerful,” he added.

“When I fight in Saudi Arabia, they make me feel like a superhero, and of course, that also means I carry a lot on my back,” he said, adding that it makes him feel that he’s carrying the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of so many. “It’s a pressure I enjoy,” Zizo said.

Dramatic rise in interest and participation

The Kingdom has emerged as boxing’s new global hub in recent years, with box office heavyweights such as Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Oleksandr Usyk among those who have had high-profile fights in Saudi Arabia.

This has led to a dramatic increase in interest and participation in the sport by Saudis.

Zizo, who has been quite outspoken about his ambition of becoming Saudi Arabia’s first world champion boxer, was a passionate pugilist long before boxing hit mainstream sports in Saudi Arabia. However, like many others who loved the sport, Zizo, too, was confined to the periphery.

“I remember going to tennis practice as a kid and seeing a coach with pads on the sports center running track. Kids were lining up to take their turn, and they trained with so much intensity,” Zizo recalled. “I’d always zone out of tennis and watch them train until, eventually, the coach asked me if I wanted to try boxing.”

His initial interest in boxing was dampened by his dad, who, like many other parents, was worried that boxing as a sport was too violent.

In reality, Zizo said, boxing teaches discipline and determination to those who practice it.

After much persistence, he finally managed to convince his mom to let him train, keeping it a secret from his father for a year.

“He found out when he came to pick me up from the tennis center one fine day and was told I hadn’t been coming for a long time,” Zizo smiled. “He wasn’t angry because he could see how dedicated I was and also that I was actually very good at boxing. Since that day, he has always supported me.”

‘Searching for self-value’

Zizo eventually moved to the US to pursue his higher education and boxing. After reading online that one of his heroes, legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquaio, trained at Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles, Zizo applied for the city’s University of La Verne and was accepted.

“As a teenager, you’re always searching for self-value. For me, I just knew I wanted to be the one whose name would come up whenever someone searched for ‘Arab boxer’ on Google,” Zizo explained. “But I also knew that I needed to travel abroad to make that dream a reality because, at that time, there was no professional boxing in the Arab world.”

Having spent several years in America, honing his skill, Zizo was handed the opportunity to go pro in 2022. He was thrust immediately into the spotlight as he made a winning debut on home soil at the Jeddah Superdome on the undercard of a world heavyweight title match between divisional titans Joshua and Usyk.

“My career has only started, but I love it so much,” Zizo said. “I truly feel like this was my purpose. The way my story has aligned feels as though it is meant to be so. I chose boxing as a kid, and then Saudi chose to be involved in boxing at the perfect time.”

Faith also played an important role in Zizo’s development. While he is determined to become Saudi Arabia’s first world champion boxer one day, if a title match is ever scheduled during Ramadan, the 23-year-old said he wouldn’t think twice before rejecting the opportunity.

“No matter how big the opportunity, I would never fight during Ramadan,” he said. “The way I see it, Ramadan is just one month to give back and practice my faith harder – it doesn’t seem too much to ask. And it is easier to do that without the distractions of training.”

Transcending geographical boundaries

Among Zizo’s many lofty ambitions is a desire to be a bridge between the Arab world and the West, an athlete who uses sport to connect with people across geographical boundaries. He sees Liverpool and Egypt star Mo Salah as not just a role model but a figure he genuinely wants to emulate.

“People from Saudi Arabia will follow my career and support me, but I want all boxing fans to love me – the Europeans, the North and South Americans as well. And I want to make an impact beyond boxing – to help people have a better understanding of the Arab world.

“You see it with Mo Salah. I love that bit of statistics that came out after he moved to Liverpool, saying that crime rates against Muslims and hate crime in general had reduced. He won people’s hearts,” the boxer said.

“I think sport really has the power to make people understand that we all really aren’t so different. I want to break the fourth wall that exists between athletes and fans and bring that sense of unity, that sense of peace between different cultures. That’s what I believe I can do and what I am meant to do,” he concluded.

