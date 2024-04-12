8 min read

Al Hilal claimed its first trophy of the season on Thursday night as a 4-1 victory against old rival Al Ittihad secured a record-extending fourth Saudi Super Cup success for the club from Riyadh.

A brace from Malcom, plus goals from Salem Al-Dawsari and Nasser Al-Dawsari, handed Jorge Jesus’ side a comprehensive victory, with Abderrazak Hamdallah’s first-half equalizer as close as Al Ittihad came to being competitive in a match that was dominated by the Saudi Pro League leaders.

For more Saudi sports news, visit our dedicated page.

Here Al Arabiya English brings you three key takeaways from Al Hilal’s Saudi Super Cup triumph over Al Ittihad in Abu Dhabi.

‘The streak’ brings silverware

Al Hilal’s world record winning streak has brought the club global attention in recent weeks and victory at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium was its 34th in succession - a run stretching back to September. But for all the adulation surrounding this team’s incredible form this season, Al Hilal did not yet have a physical trophy to show for its efforts. Until now.

Coach Jesus would have been particularly impressed with the manner of victory in Abu Dhabi. His side has played fearlessly in recent months and it was the case again on Thursday night as Al Hilal proved wholly unfazed by the occasion, producing a free-flowing display of attacking football that totally overran its opponent. Al Hilal dominated possession, seeing 59 percent of the ball, and had a total of 19 shots to Al Ittihad’s five; it was good value for the 4-1 scoreline.

The final whistle brought a special moment for Al Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari, who lifted the trophy for the second successive year after scoring in a second straight Saudi Super Cup final. Al-Dawsari, the first Saudi player to appear in Spain’s La Liga, provided arguably the most decisive intervention of the night for his team; it seemed the sides would be locked at 1-1 heading into half-time until Al-Dawsari produced a fine right-foot finish to give Al Hilal the lead, and the mental edge, heading into the interval.

The deserved win over Al Ittihad shows that Jesus’ players have what it takes to get over the finish line and it could be the first piece of silverware of a remarkable quadruple haul. Al Hilal holds a seemingly unassailable 12-point lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League and faces crunch semifinals in the coming weeks, starting with the first leg of an intriguing AFC Champions League last-four tie with Al Ain on Tuesday, before taking on Al Ittihad again in the King’s Cup on April 30.

Malcom plugs Mitrovic gap

Having seen Neymar suffer a season-ending ACL injury last October, Al Hilal has shown impressive resolve to cope without their Brazilian star. That has been chiefly thanks to the goalscoring heroics of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has netted 33 goals in 35 games in all competitions this season. But with Mitrovic himself now out for six weeks with a hamstring injury, the scoring burden must be shared between his team-mates.

Saudi Arabia national team striker Saleh Al-Shehri has been drafted into the starting XI since Mitrovic’s absence, starting - and scoring in- his past two Saudi Pro League games. But at the Saudi Super Cup in Abu Dhabi, it has been Brazilian forward Malcom who has stepped up to the plate. Neymar was watching on from the stands as his compatriot provided a masterclass in the UAE capital with two brilliantly taken goals that helped fire his team to victory.

Malcom’s pace and direct running are a nightmare for defenders and these qualities were embodied in his first goal as he slalomed through Al Ittihad’s backline, aided by a quick one-two with Al-Shehri, before calmly slotting left-footed past goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf. The Brazilian’s speed is a particularly powerful tool in the dying embers of matches against tired legs and it was therefore little surprise that he bagged his second of the night in the 89t minute, sprinting clear before finding the corner with his finish.

“It was a difficult game, and I am very happy to score two goals,” Malcom said after the game. “We are also happy to collect our first title of the season, but we are chasing more trophies.” Having also scored in the semifinal win over Al Nassr, as well as the two Saudi Pro League games since Mitrovic’s injury, Malcom is showing that he has what it takes to plug the gap left by his Serbian teammate. He has six goals in four matches, coming into a rich vein of form at just the right time for Al Hilal.

One chance left for Al Ittihad

It was a third Saudi Super Cup final defeat for Al Ittihad -having also lost to Al Hilal in 2018, and to Al Fateh in the competition’s first edition in 2013. It remains the only major trophy eluding one of Saudi Arabia’s most storied clubs and was the latest disappointment in a season full of underachievement for the Jeddah giant. The reigning Saudi Pro League champion is set to somewhat pitifully relinquish its crown to Al Hilal, with a third-placed finish the best that coach Marcello Gallardo can hope for now.

The team does appear to have improved under Gallardo, having struggled badly towards the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign. Abderrazak Hamdallah’s form has been a major boost, with the Egyptian scoring in both the Saudi Super Cup semifinal and final, making in 19 goals in 21 games since Gallardo arrived. His first-half equalizer against Al Hilal - converting the rebound after Bono had saved his penalty - was a rare bright spark on an otherwise dismal night in Abu Dhabi.

While the football has been better, however, Al Ittihad has still consistently fallen short in its biggest matches, notably losing two Jeddah derbies to Al Ahli this season and suffering six defeats in a row to Al Hilal. Al Ittihad’s players and fans will be sick of the sight of its Riyadh rival, which also eliminated it from the AFC Champions League at the quarterfinal stage. The aggregate score between the teams this season is 15-5 and you have to go back 13 matches to April 2021 to find the last time Al Ittihad beat Al Hilal.

There is, however, one glimmer of hope. On April 30, Al Ittihad has the chance to deny Al Hilal one part of a potential quadruple when the two teams meet again - for an unprecedented seventh time in a single campaign - in the King’s Cup semifinal in Jeddah. If it wins, some pride and silverware may still be salvaged; lose, and it will suffer the ignominy of watching Al Hilal potentially sweep up every available trophy. It will be a season-defining game for Al Ittihad.

Read more:

Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf on fame, faith and rejecting a fight during Ramadan

Al Nassr’s Ronaldo faces 2-game ban after red card for elbowing Al Hilal’s Al-Bulaihi

WTA Finals to be held in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh from 2024-2026