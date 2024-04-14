Saudi Arabia warns of military escalation in region as Iran attacks Israel

2 min read

Saudi Arabia expressed its deep concern regarding military escalations in the region and the seriousness of their repercussions, a statement from the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said early on Sunday.

The Kingdom called on all parties to exercise the “utmost levels” of restraint and spare the region and its people the dangers of wars.

It also highlighted the need for the UN Security Council to assume its responsibility toward maintaining international peace and security and warned that an escalation of the crisis will have “serious consequences” if it expands.

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation as the United States pledged “ironclad” backing for Israel.



Israel’s military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Iran launched dozens of ground-to-ground missiles at Israel, most of which were intercepted outside Israeli borders. They included more than 10 cruise missiles, he said.



The Iranian salvo amounted to more than 200 drones and missiles so far, Hagari said, and had caused light damage to one Israeli military facility. He said the engagement had not ended, and Israeli forces were still intercepting incoming threats.



Israel’s Channel 12 TV cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying there would be a “significant response” to the attack.



Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Guards officers including two senior commanders and said its strike was a punishment for “Israeli crimes.” Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the consulate attack.



with Reuters

