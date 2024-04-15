AFC Champions League preview: Al Hilal and Al Ain target spot in final

8 min read

The AFC Champions League has reached its semi-final stage with four clubs - two from West Asia, two from East Asia - now within reach of continental glory. South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai and Yokohama FC do battle in the East, while in the West it is Al Hilal and Al Ain that will compete for a final berth.

Below, Al Arabiya English previews the AFC Champions League semi-final contest between the biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively.

The context

No team has been more successful than Al Hilal in the history of the AFC Champions League, with the Riyadh giants winning the trophy a record four times. Its most recent triumph was in 2021 when South Korea’s Pohang Steelers was dispatched in the final, while Al Hilal narrowly lost last year’s showpiece to Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

Jorge Jesus’ side has been in sensational form in 2023-24, winning 34 successive matches that culminated in last week’s first trophy of the season as Al Ittihad claimed the Saudi Super Cup in Abu Dhabi. Back in the UAE on Tuesday night, Al Hilal is aiming for another win – this time over the Emirates’ most dominant club.

Al Ain is a record 14-time UAE Pro League champion - Shabab Al Ahli is next with eight - and has won seven UAE President’s Cups, as well as the AFC Champions League in 2003. Under the guidance of Hernan Crespo, Al Ain has made it to its first AFC Champions League semi-final since being a losing finalist to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2016. It was achieved thanks to an enthralling quarter-final victory over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, with Al Ain advancing after edging a dramatic penalty shootout in Riyadh.

The form of Crespo’s side has been a little patchy since that seminal result in March, however, with Al Ain winning just one in five matches - a run that has seen the club suffer a surprise President’s Cup exit to Ittihad Kalba earlier this month and fall 12 points off the pace in the UAE Pro League.

Al Ain has previously boasted stronger squads than its current collective but there are still plenty of talented players. Togo striker Kodjo Laba has been a reliable source of goals and has six in this season’s AFC Champions League, while influential Morocco midfielder Soufiane Rahimi has contributed 17 from midfield in all competitions. Creativity has come chiefly from Rahimi and diminutive Paraguayan No. 10 Kaku, who beat Al Hilal in Riyadh when he played for Al Taawoun last season. He has nine assists and seven goals.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, will be forced to compete without its top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who sits atop the AFC Champions League scoring charts this season with eight goals, alongside Al Ain’s Rahimi. Mitrovic is out for another month, joining long-term absentee Neymar on the sidelines, but coach Jesus will be hoping that his other players continue to step up. Brazilian winger Malcom has been in particularly sparkling form of late, while Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic also continue to impress.

Hilal’s progress to the last four was much more serene, with a comfortable 4-0 aggregate victory over Al Ittihad taking them to a second AFC Champions League semi-final meeting with Al Ain. The previous encounter was in 2014, when a comprehensive 3-0 win in Riyadh was enough for Hilal despite a 2-1 reverse in the second leg in Al Ain. The Saudis also beat Al Ain in the 2017 quarter-finals.

The managers

When Al Hilal coach Jorge Jesus won the Copa Libertadores with Flamengo in 2019, it removed a huge weight from his shoulders. He had lost two successive Europa League finals with Benfica, suffering defeats to Chelsea in 2013 and Sevilla in 2014, and victory with in South America’s premier competition meant he could finally call himself a continental champion.

Should he win the AFC Champions League with Al Hilal, he would join two legendary coaches as conquerors of two continents: Italian Marcello Lippi (Juventus and Guangzhou Evergrande) and Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari (Gremio, Palmeiras and Guangzhou) are the only men to have achieved the feat so far in Asia.

Jesus has demonstrated this season what a gifted and experienced tactician he is, and the Portuguese coach seems destined to guide Al Hilal to a significant trophy haul after already making history by masterminding the club’s record-breaking winning streak. Hoping to stop him is Hernan Crespo, who has less coaching prestige but plenty of experience of winning as a player.

An exceptional striker who won the Copa Libertadores as a player with River Plate, and multiple league titles in Europe with Chelsea and Inter Milan, Crespo is 10 years into his coaching his career. Perhaps his greatest achievement so far was triumphing in the 2020 Copa Sudamericana with Defensa y Justicia in his native Argentina; it was the club’s first continental title. Before moving to Al Ain, Crespo completed a domestic Treble with Al Duhail in Qatar and has shown in the AFC Champions League this season - notably against Al Nassr - that he is capable of engineering upsets.

The key battle: Ruben Neves vs Soufiane Rahimi

Ruben Neves has flown somewhat under the radar after a high-profile move from Wolves last summer but there is no question that the midfielder adds tremendous value to this Al Hilal team. Neves has not contributed as many goals as team-mate Sergej Milinkovic-Savic but his ability to generally dictate play with smart passing and movement, as well as his excellent set-piece delivery, makes him a major asset. He has 10 Saudi Pro League assists to his name this season and scored one of the best goals in the AFC Champions League in Hilal’s 3-1 victory over Sepahan, unleashing a spectacular volley from 25 yards out to cement his side’s progress.

Battling Neves for creative supremacy in the tie will be Morocco international Soufiane Rahimi. The left-winger, who has often played a little further forward this season, has been a valuable source of both goals and assists for Al Ain since arriving from Raja Casablanca in 2021. His speed and penchant for getting in behind defences - especially on the counter-attack – are a key weapon for Crespo’s side.

Rahimi has reserved his best performances for continental competition this season. He provided match-winning contributions - a goal and an assist - in group stage victories over Al Fayha and Ahal, but it is in the knockout stages where he has truly shone with five goals in four games. Rahimi’s injury-time goal against Nasaf Qarshi won the last-16 tie, before he scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Al Nassr in the UAE and two more in the second leg in Riyadh.

The prediction

Al Hilal will keenly feel the absence of Mitrovic, and it should make for a much tighter contest, but the Saudi club has enough strength in depth to advance at Al Ain’s expense.

