FEI World Cup: Saudi showjumper al-Duhami primed for finals in Riyadh

One of three Saudis competing at the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) World Cup finals in Riyadh this week, 52-year-old showjumper Ramzy al-Duhami opened up to Al Arabiya English about his sporting career thus far and what to expect from the event.

After competing at top-level equestrianism for almost 30 years, al-Duhami has had a glittering run, highlighted by multiple Asian Games medals – including four golds – and an Olympic bronze at the London Games in 2012.

This week, however, marks a new milestone for the veteran showjumper and the Kingdom. For the first time, the FEI World Cup finals – the annual gathering of the best equestrian competitors from around the globe – are being hosted in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Duhami will be one of three Saudis, alongside Abdullah al-Sharbatly and Khaled Almobty, competing at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. He relishes the opportunity to showcase the sport of equestrianism in the Kingdom.

“We have never had the chance to host such an event before in Saudi Arabia, and we hope that a new generation of riders will be inspired by seeing their role models perform in front of their eyes,” al-Duhami said.

‘There’s a lot of talent here’

“There is something very different about connecting in person with equestrians, and we hope the event will have a big impact. There’s a lot of talent here and a lot of interest. I think Saudi Arabia can gradually grow to be a significant part of the equestrian world.”

The likes of al-Duhami and al-Sharbatly have been flying the flag for the Kingdom for many years, winning several medals together as well as individually. With no team event at the FEI World Cup finals, it is every man for himself in Riyadh – but al-Duhami expects the Saudi showjumpers to put up a competitive performance.

“With the three riders that we have, I think we’re going to see one of us qualify for the finals – I am optimistic about that,” al-Duhami said. “Abdullah is a very competitive rider who wants to be at his absolute best every time he competes. Khalid is a young talent who will be important for Saudi Arabia in the future. He can go far.”

“It will be exciting, as I know we’ll all be very well supported, and everyone will cheer us on, which always gives you a little boost. However, it is double-sided as there is also a lot of pressure to perform well in your home country. We’re excited and nervous at the same time,” he explained.

His run of success notwithstanding, things could have been very different for al-Duhami, who, in the early years of his career, suffered a broken back while competing in his second Olympics in Sydney.

The Sydney shocker

Drawn first to jump on a treacherous terrain, the Saudi showjumper fell – as did the two other riders behind him. The event had to be postponed as the ground needed to be made safer, though, for al-Duhami, it was too late to reappear at the Sydney Games.

“Unfortunately, it was the luck of the draw for me,” al-Duhami recalled. “I went there with a lot of hope, so it was shocking as all my dreams were shattered in a second. It was a very difficult moment, and it took me five months to make a comeback.”

Al-Duhami vividly remembers how concerned his mom was in the aftermath of the Sydney setback, particularly as his family had been skeptical about his decision to pursue a career as a professional showjumper.

“Most Saudi parents want their kids to be doctors, engineers, or business owners, so equestrianism was an unusual choice,” he said.

“Professional sports were not really in our DNA then in Saudi Arabia, though everything has changed and now anything is possible. At that time, it was difficult, but one just needed to keep following one’s heart and one’s dreams and that’s what I did.”

Al-Duhami recovered from the Sydney accident and went on to compete in three more Olympics – in Athens, Beijing, and then London – where he was part of the Saudi team. He shocked the world by claiming bronze at the London Games.

“It was amazing and surprising,” he said of the medal in London. “We didn’t have the same depth as the German or British teams or countries that have been doing equestrian for a long time. Now, we have to work out how to repeat it,” he said.

After a 12-year Olympic hiatus, al-Duhami has qualified for the Paris 2024 Games and hopes that he and his horse, Untouchable 32, can put on a good show in the French capital.

He admitted that while looking forward to this week’s FEI World Cup finals, he is firmly focused on the Olympics.

Going with a sound horse counts

“Experience is crucial in equestrian, especially in the Olympics,” he explains. “Preparation is very important and you need to go with a sound horse before even thinking about the competition.”

“Then it is about trying to peak at the Olympics. It’s very tempting to attend all these shows and try to win every competition, but what is the real goal? Once you reach a certain age, you realize that winning is not everything; you just want to win where it counts,” al-Duhami explained.

“Honestly, the World Cup wasn’t in the plan until I qualified. But I wanted to give it a shot, especially because it is being held in Saudi Arabia. Untouchable is an amazing horse, though she is more suited to the outdoors, which is what it will be in Paris,” he added.

“I’ve competed at many Olympics, and this time, I really feel I’m very well-mounted, and hopefully, things will go our way,” al-Duhami said.

It has been a long journey in equestrian pursuits for al-Duhami, whose interest in horses began when his father told him to spend time at a local stable after he crashed his quad bike.

“As a young kid in Saudi, I think you naturally love football and cars. I loved our buggies, but I flipped one once, so my dad stepped in. The same night, a friend of his said there was a farm with eight horses nearby, and he thought that would be a better thing for his sons to do,” al-Duhami said.

“Initially, I was a bit scared, but after a while, I grew confident, and then I learned how to jump. From that moment onwards, I thought, this is what I want to do.”

“I’m a very competitive person, and that is what keeps me going – even into my 50s. I still want to improve and win. I love the sport and love the horses, so I will continue doing this until I feel I cannot perform anymore. That’s the day I’ll say goodbye.”

Bracing for a fierce contest

The competition in Riyadh this week will be fierce for al-Duhami and his fellow Saudi riders, with the world’s best dressage and showjumpers gunning for gold.

“I look at the names, and everybody is a competitor here,” al-Duhami said. “Of course, there are riders like [Swedish defending champion] Henrik von Eckermann, Marcus Ehning [Germany], Julien Epaillard [France], and Kent Farrington [USA] who will be up there.”

“It’s a long list, but I just want to focus on my rounds and try to do my best. I hope luck stays on our side this time,” he concluded.

