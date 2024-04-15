Theme
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (L) and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R). (File photo)
Saudi Crown Prince discusses regional stability with Iraqi prime minister

Al Arabiya English
1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, received a phone call from the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, discussing recent military escalations in the region and their implications on security and stability, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The call came following Iran’s strike on Israel that caused tension worldwide.

During the call, both leaders discussed avenues to spare the region from further escalation, SPA added.

They exchanged views on the current situation and highlighted the need for collective action to maintain peace and stability, according to SPA.

