Saudi, Qatari foreign ministers discuss regional tension with Iranian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian late on Sunday, during which they discussed developments in the region after Iran launched drones and missiles on Israel, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



“During the call, repercussions from developments in the situation in the region and the increasing escalation against the backdrop of the crisis in Gaza Strip were discussed,” a statement from Saudi’s foreign ministry said.

🇸🇦📞🇮🇷 | Foreign Minister HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan receives a phone call from the Iranian Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian. pic.twitter.com/wLfifNr0qD — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) April 14, 2024

Qatar’s foreign minister also spoke with Amirabdollahian via phone call on Sunday, expressing deep concern over developments in the region and reiterating their commitment to support efforts at achieving stability on all levels, Qatari state media reported.

With Reuters

