Top US, Saudi military generals hold call after Iran attack

Saudi Arabia’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Fayyad Al-Ruwaili held a phone call with Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. to discuss international allies and the security situation in the Middle East following Iran’s attack on Israel, Joint Staff Spokesperson Navy Capt. Jereal Dorsey announced on Monday.

The two officials highlighted the partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, reaffirming their commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles, including from its own territory, targeting Israel in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1.

The Israeli military said it intercepted 99 percent of the aerial threats, aided by the United States and other allies. It said the overnight attack caused only minor damage.

Following Iran’s attack on Israel, Saudi Arabia called on all parties to exercise the “utmost levels” of restraint and spare the region and its people the dangers of wars.

According to Capt. Dorsey, Monday's phone call was part of an ongoing diplomatic efforts to address regional challenges and underscores the significance of cooperation between the two nations in tackling common security concerns.

