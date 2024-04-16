Theme
Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC president, (L) and CEO of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Faisal Bafarat (R) sign a partnership agreement. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s sports scene: Kingdom announces new boxing partnership

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season announced this week a new partnership with the World Boxing Council (WBC), in a move that solidifies the Kingdom’s position in the sport.

The collaboration with WBC, an international professional boxing organization, “is an extension of the efforts made by Riyadh Season to elevate the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, highlighting the significant impact the partnership will bring to [the] sport of boxing,” Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Chairman of Riyadh Season Turki Al al-Shikh said in a statement on Monday.

Since its launch in 2019, Riyadh Season has welcomed citizens, residents and visitors from around the world who enjoyed the season’s multiple zones that provide various entertainment, musical and sporting experiences.

It has also championed several sporting events such as football and mixed martial arts events.

Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC president, welcomed the partnership, saying in a statement that recent events are making “Riyadh the recognized global capital of boxing.”

“The importance of boxing is growing, and we believe that our collaboration will generate many unique and exceptional opportunities. We look forward to participating in this growing passion in Saudi Arabia,” Sulaiman said.

