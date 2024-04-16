Top Saudi diplomat says Mideast can’t afford more conflict amid Iran-Israel tensions

1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Tuesday that the Middle East cannot afford further conflict, amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Speaking at a press conference with his Pakistani counterpart during a visit to Islamabad, Prince Faisal urged all parties to prioritize de-escalation.

Over the weekend, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles, including from its own territory, targeting Israel in retaliation for a deadly strike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1.

The Israeli military said it intercepted 99 percent of the aerial threats, aided by the United States and other allies. It said the overnight attack caused only minor damage.

Israel has said it will respond to the Iranian attack.

Following Iran’s attack on Israel, Saudi Arabia called on all parties to exercise the “utmost levels” of restraint and spare the region and its people the dangers of wars.

Addressing the war in Gaza, Prince Faisal said international efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza have been wholly insufficient.

He emphasized the need for intensified efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and stressed the urgency of implementing an immediate ceasefire.

