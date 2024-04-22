Theme
A Saudi woman receives her newly-issued passport at the Immigration and Passports Centre in the capital Riyadh on August 29, 2019. Saudi Arabia has eased travel restrictions on women, allowing those aged over 21 to obtain passports without seeking the approval of their guardians -— fathers, husbands or other male relatives, but observers say loopholes still allow male relatives to curtail their movements and, in the worst cases, leave them marooned in prison-like shelters.
A Saudi passport. (File photo)

EU-Schengen update grants five-year visas to Saudi citizens

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
1 min read

The European Union on Monday unveiled a loosening of visa regulations for nationals hailing from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain.

The European Commission approved three implementing decisions that revise the rules governing multi-entry visas for these Gulf nations.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

Under the new guidelines, Saudi, Bahraini and Omani nationals will now have access to multiple-entry visas, enabling them to visit the EU on numerous occasions within a five-year period using the same visa.

Throughout the visa’s validity period, holders will enjoy travel privileges equivalent to those of visa-free nationals.

“Excellent news today: Saudi nationals will now be able to benefit from 5-year Schengen visas from their first application!” Ludovic Pouille, the French envoy to Riyadh, wrote on the social media platform X.

Pouille said his country actively supported the decision.

“Saudi friends, we look forward to seeing more and more of you in France, whether for tourism or business! Welcome to France!” he said.

