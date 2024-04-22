EU-Schengen update grants five-year visas to Saudi citizens

1 min read

The European Union on Monday unveiled a loosening of visa regulations for nationals hailing from Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Bahrain.

The European Commission approved three implementing decisions that revise the rules governing multi-entry visas for these Gulf nations.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

Under the new guidelines, Saudi, Bahraini and Omani nationals will now have access to multiple-entry visas, enabling them to visit the EU on numerous occasions within a five-year period using the same visa.

Throughout the visa’s validity period, holders will enjoy travel privileges equivalent to those of visa-free nationals.

“Excellent news today: Saudi nationals will now be able to benefit from 5-year Schengen visas from their first application!” Ludovic Pouille, the French envoy to Riyadh, wrote on the social media platform X.

#Breaking 🔊 Excellent news today : Saudi nationals will now be able to benefit from 5-year Schenfen visas from their first application! A European decision welcome and actively supported by France! Saudi friends, we look forward to seeing more and more of you in France, whether… pic.twitter.com/k6Eg3UbZSq — Ludovic Pouille (@ludovic_pouille) April 22, 2024

Pouille said his country actively supported the decision.

“Saudi friends, we look forward to seeing more and more of you in France, whether for tourism or business! Welcome to France!” he said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Schengen admission: Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe’s visa-free zone

EU shifts to digital visas for Schengen area

Turkey, Thailand among six new countries added to Saudi e-visa eligible countries