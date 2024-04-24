Saudi Arabia’s booming hospitality sector to add 320,000 hotel rooms by 2030

5 min read

Saudi Arabia is projected to have 320,000 new hotel rooms by 2030 across the country to accommodate an influx of 150 million domestic and international tourists annually, according to a new report.

This expansion, according to the figures by global property consultancy Knight Frank, will boost the nation’s travel and tourism industry which already accounts for nearly six percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP today and is central to achieving the government’s goal of tourism contributing 10 percent to the economy by 2030.

Knight Frank’s analysis of the Kingdom’s hospitality sector comes on the heels of Saudi Arabia welcoming a record number of visitors in 2022.

Tourism spending reached $23.2 billion (SAR 87 billion) in the first half of 2023, a 132 percent increase over the same period in 2022. Over the same six-month period, the Kingdom recorded 14.6 million international arrivals - marking a 142 percent surge year-on-year - reflecting the strongest half-year performance for Saudi’s tourism industry on record.

The growth has been primarily driven by visitors from nearby Gulf nations like Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt, which emerged as the top three source markets for foreign tourists. However, the Kingdom has its sights set on attracting visitors from further abroad.

“With a target of welcoming 150 million visitors by 2030 - a 50 percent increase from its previous goal - the government is actively exploring strategies to attract international travellers,” said Turab Saleem, partner and head of hospitality, tourism, and leisure advisory at Knight Frank Middle East. “This includes developing cultural and entertainment offerings nationwide to complement existing attractions like the Jeddah F1 Grand Prix and numerous ‘Entertainment Seasons.’”

Entertainment and events to attract global visitors

Notable entertainment projects in the pipeline include theme parks like Boulevard World in Riyadh, which will join two dozen other parks licensed by the Saudi General Entertainment Authority over the past year.

The Kingdom’s winning bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh is also expected to draw 40 million visitors during the six-month event, injecting $94.6 billion into the Saudi economy, according to local investment bank Rajhi Capital.

This rapid expansion, expected in the hospitality sector underscores the need to provide adequate accommodation for hotel staff, according to the report

According to Knight Frank’s projections, 67 percent of the 320,000 new hotel rooms in Saudi Arabia will be “upscale” or “luxury” 4 and 5-star properties that typically require 1-2 staff members per room.

This suggests between 232,000 and 387,000 key tourism workers may need accommodation as the hospitality sector balloons.

Marriott set to become Saudi’s largest hotel operator

The report also looked at how the competitive landscape for hotel operators will shift by 2030. While Accor is currently Saudi’s largest operator by room count, Knight Frank expects Marriott International to claim the top spot with 26,200 rooms under management in the Kingdom, versus Accor’s projected 25,400.

“Provision of quality housing for hospitality staff will be essential to ensure the success of Saudi’s tourism ambitions,” noted Faisal Durrani, Partner and Head of Research at Knight Frank Middle East. “Not only does appropriate worker accommodation help attract and retain employees, but these housing assets can also deliver yields around 10 percent for investors depending on factors like location and tenant quality.”

Billions to develop religious tourism in holy cities

In addition to forecasts for nationwide hotel development, Knight Frank’s analysis focused specifically on the hotel supply pipeline in Saudi’s holy cities of Mecca and Medina. An estimated 221,000 new hotel rooms were announced, planned or under construction across the two cities.

The report notes 40,000 rooms planned for the Masar Mecca project and 39,000 more rooms coming under Thakher Development project - over 24 percent of Saudi’s total expected hotel additions by 2030 concentrated in the holy cities.

“The scale of the Kingdom’s hospitality ambitions is further amplified when you consider projected construction costs,” said Daniel Pugh, Partner and Head of Hospitality Valuation & Advisory at Knight Frank Middle East. “Our calculations show approximately $104 billion will be required just for building costs to realize 320,000 hotel rooms countrywide, with $70 billion of that dedicated to the 221,000 rooms slated for Mecca and Medina.”

The massive hospitality expansion aims to serve religious pilgrims, with 30 million religious tourists expected to visit the holy cities annually by 2025. The government further projects this number rising to 50 million visitors by 2030 as it cements Saudi’s status as a global religious tourism hub.

