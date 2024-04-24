Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves hospital after routine checkup: Official statement

1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah after completing a routine checkup, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday night.

Citing a statement from the Royal Court, the state-media report earlier said that the Saudi leader was admitted “to conduct routine examinations which will take several hours.”

King Salman, 88, was last admitted to hospital in May 2022 for a colonoscopy procedure and medical tests, also at the Jeddah hospital, according to official reports.

