FIFA signs four-year worldwide partnership deal with Saudi Aramco

World soccer governing body FIFA has signed a partnership with oil and gas conglomerate Saudi Aramco that will run through to the end of 2027, it said in a statement on Thursday.



The four-year deal will see Aramco become a worldwide partner of FIFA, including in major tournaments such as the World Cup 2026 and the Women’s World Cup 2027.

“This partnership will assist FIFA to successfully deliver its flagship tournaments... enable us to provide enhanced support to our 211 FIFA member associations across the globe,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in the statement.



Saudi Arabia has been pouring billions into sports worldwide such as golf, football, motorsports and martial arts.



Sport is one of the pillars of the government’s Vision 2030 economic diversification plan that seeks to build new industries and create jobs.



State-owned Aramco owns the Saudi second-tier side Al Qadsiah and is building a stadium in Dammam that will stage matches during the Asian Cup 2027 and potentially the World Cup 2034, which Saudi Arabia is all but certain to host.

“Through this partnership with FIFA we aim to contribute to football development and harness the power of sport to make an impact around the globe,” Aramco president and CEO Amin H. Nasser said.

