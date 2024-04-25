Saudi Vision 2030 midway review: Strong progress, overachievement in key indicators

4 min read

As Saudi Arabia moves past the midpoint of its ambitious Vision 2030 journey, first and second-level performance indicators show significant progress toward the 2030 targets, with some metrics even surpassing their goals.

Since the launch of Vision 2030 on April 25, 2016, under the directive of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has undergone an unprecedented historic transformation. This transformation is characterized by remarkable growth that supports the vision’s goal of creating a prosperous and promising future through economic growth and improved quality of life.

In its eighth year, the 2023 annual report for Saudi Vision 2030 highlights the successful implementation of the vision’s programs. An impressive 87 percent of the 1,064 initiatives planned for 2023 are completed or on track. Key performance indicators for 2023 include 243 metrics, with 81 percent achieving their third-level targets and 105 indicators surpassing their future targets for 2024/2025.

The report also reveals that the Public Investment Fund’s managed assets have grown significantly, from 2.09 trillion SAR in 2016 to 2.81 trillion SAR in 2023, exceeding the previous year’s target of 2.7 trillion SAR.

The Kingdom has also seen a historic increase in the number of Umrah pilgrims from abroad, reaching 13.56 million in 2023, far surpassing the target of 10 million and nearly doubling the baseline of 6.2 million. The ultimate vision targets 30 million Umrah pilgrims. Additionally, the number of volunteers serving the pilgrims has exceeded the annual target, reaching over 131,000 against a target of 110,000.

The number of Saudi heritage sites listed by UNESCO has increased to seven, surpassing the annual target of six and nearing the 2030 goal of eight sites. The latest site added to UNESCO’s World Heritage list is the “Uruq Bani Ma’arid” reserve.

Significantly, Saudi Arabia won the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Riyadh, outperforming South Korea’s Busan Italy’s Rome, with a majority of 119 votes.

Tourism and other sectors show robust growth

In the tourism sector, Saudi Arabia welcomed 106 million visitors in 2023, including 27.4 million international tourists, positioning it second in terms of growth rate among international tourists. The actual life expectancy rate has reached 78.10 years, compared to the baseline of 77.6 years, aiming for a Vision target of 80 years. The healthcare service coverage in rural areas has achieved 96.41 percent, surpassing the 2023 target of 96 percent.

The housing sector has made significant strides, with 66,000 Saudi families receiving homes and over 24,000 housing units launched by the end of August 2023. Homeownership among citizens has reached 63.74 percent, achieving the annual target and progressing toward the Vision goal of 70 percent.

In the economic sphere, Saudi Arabia’s GDP in 2023 was valued at 2,959 billion SAR, with the non-oil GDP reaching 1,889 billion SAR, both showing robust growth from their respective baselines. The private sector now contributes 45 percent to the GDP, aligning with the annual target and working towards a Vision target of 65 percent.

Vision 2030’s broad impact

The initiatives under Vision 2030 have expanded into various sectors, demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s commitment to diversifying and sustaining its economy beyond oil and gas. The vision has catalyzed the potential of all economic sectors, enhancing the nation’s wealth and utilizing its natural resources alongside developing and empowering human capital.

Under the guidance of Prince Mohammed, Vision 2030 continues to achieve milestones, laying the foundation for a diversified and sustainable economy that leverages its strategic geographic and economic position on the global stage.

