Rundown: World Economic Forum special meeting wraps up first day in Riyadh

4 min read

The first day of a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Riyadh concluded on Sunday, with the Gaza war and the region’s economy in focus.



Over the course of the two-day meeting, Saudi Arabia will host a number of economic and political figures including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking briefly at the event, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel took advantage of the October 7 Hamas attack to go after Gazans, and called upon the US to urge Israel to “hold its fire” as a Rafah invasion seems imminent.

Other high-ranking figures, prime ministers and officials from across the Middle East and Europe will also join the event.





Various sessions were held in the morning to kick start the special meeting with each focusing on a unique topic.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan along with International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva participated in a session on approaches needed to reignite economic growth amid recent sustained slowdown in growth that has been compounded by a succession of crises and dislocations.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

“I think cool-headed countries and leaders and people need to prevail, and you need to make sure that you actually de-escalate,” al-Jadaan said during the meeting.

In another keynote, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva highlighted the “weak-by-historic-standards” global growth rate and “significant divergence across the world” as two “very serious problems” that need to be tackled imminently.

In a separate session, the Kingdom’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said that the Kingdom is open to choices in energy provided that the economics are viable.

Prince Abdulaziz said that Saudi Arabia continues to “believe that the world will require every source of energy,” from hydrocarbons to nuclear energy and synthetic fuels.

In an afternoon announcement, Saudi Arabia and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said they have joined forces to help eradicate polio, protecting 370 million children annually, and lifting millions more from poverty across 33 Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) member countries.

Along the lines of health, the head of the UN health agency said that the world remains unprepared to tackle another pandemic, but struck at optimistic note on capacity building based on lessons learned is underway on a global scale.

Towards the end of the event, during a panel, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called the situation is Gaza “catastrophic by every measure,” highlighting the failure of the international security mechanism.

WEF special meeting coverage:

Top US diplomat Blinken to attend Riyadh WEF summit on economy, Gaza: Organizers

World Economic Forum: Saudi Arabia warns of economic fallout from Gaza war

IMF chief urges reform to tackle ‘weak’ growth rate, ‘significant divergences’ at WEF

Israel took advantage of Oct. 7 Hamas attack to go after Palestinian people: Abbas

World Economic Forum: Saudi Arabia warns of economic fallout from Gaza war

Saudi Arabia partners with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to tackle polio, poverty

Saudi open to alternate energy sources if economics are viable: Energy minister

Gaza situation ‘catastrophic by every measure,’ top Saudi diplomat says

Saudi finance minister asserts Vision 2030’s role in global resilience at Riyadh WEF

World unprepared for another pandemic, capacity building underway: WHO chief at WEF