Saudi Crown Prince meets Palestinian president

1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The Crown Prince told Abbas that the Kingdom maintains steadfast support for the Palestinian people until they attain their rights.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

He added that Saudi Arabia persists in its tireless efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

Abbas had appealed at the World Economic Forum (WEF) special meeting in Riyadh for the United States to stop Israel from invading Rafah, which he said would be “the biggest disaster in the history of the Palestinian people.”

The Saudi Crown Prince also met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British foreign minister David Cameron, SPA reported on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Blinken was in Riyadh for Gaza ceasefire talks, “including through a pathway to an independent Palestinian state with security guarantees for Israel,” the US State Department said.

Blinken also took part in a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Ministerial meeting.

Read more:

‘Worst crisis since 1948’: Blinken in Saudi urges regional integration amid Gaza war

Saudi, US top diplomats discuss Gaza crisis in Riyadh

Regional heads of state call for urgent action, feasible solution to Gaza war at WEF