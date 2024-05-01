Riyadh students switch to remote learning amid Saudi Arabia storms, unstable weather

1 min read

Students in Saudi Arabia’s capital city of Riyadh switched to remote learning on Wednesday as the Kingdom experiences unstable weather conditions.

The country’s National Center of Meteorology on Monday said that several regions across Saudi Arabia will see severe weather until Friday, with moderate-to-heavy rainfall.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense also issued severe weather warnings and safety instructions urging people to take precautions and remain indoors during the stormy weather.

In addition to Riyadh, schools in Jeddah, Mecca, and Medina were asked to switch to online classes through the Madrasati remote-learning platform this week after authorities issued the weather warnings.

In the last few weeks of April, several countries across the Gulf – including the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain – were hit by heavy storms that saw unprecedented levels of rainfall.

