Vision 2030: Saudi Arabia’s key projects set to transform the nation

Since 2016, Saudi Arabia has been on a journey to diversify its economy away from oil, empower women and youth, and transform into a global hub for tourism and business.

Under the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Vision 2030 economic reform plan was launched with dozens of ambitious new projects that would help achieve the Kingdom’s goals.

From Neom and the Red Sea to Qiddiya and Diriyah, the large-scale projects announced have garnered international headlines for their forward-thinking, diverse, and sustainable structure.

Most recently, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, Mohammed al-Jadaan, stated that the Kingdom would have to adapt to current economic and geopolitical challenges by either downscaling or accelerating some of those projects.

“We don’t have any ego. We will change, we will adjust [or] extend some of the projects. We will downscale some of the projects and accelerate others,” he said at the World Economic Forum in Riyadh earlier this week.

But what are some of the key projects being carried out under Vision 2030? And how are they expected to help Saudi Arabia achieve its goals?

NEOM

Launched in 2017 by the Crown Prince, NEOM is a futuristic region in northwest Saudi Arabia powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Led by the Public Investment Fund, NEOM will be a place that prioritizes people and nature, creating a new model for sustainable living, working and prospering.

NEOM is home to Trojena, Sindalah, Oxagon, and THE LINE – a 170-kilometer-long city that is expected to house as many as 10 million people.

When completed, NEOM will feature smart towns, ports, research hubs, sports and entertainment venues, and tourism centers.

NEOM will help grow and diversify the Saudi economy; position the Kingdom in a leading role in global development; become a home for people from around the world; encourage residents and visitors to embrace exploration, innovation and diversity; introduce a new model for urban sustainability; set new standards of community health and environmental protection; promote the effective and productive use of technology; and develop mixed-use communities, research centers, and sports and entertainment venues.

The Red Sea project

Nestled along Saudi Arabia’s west coast, the 28,000-square-kilometer area is home to over 90 untouched islands, beaches, and a range of natural wonders, including dormant volcanoes, desert dunes, and mountain canyons.

The Red Sea is also home to the world’s fourth-biggest barrier reef, where marine life and coral thrive.

Everything in the project is being built with regenerative tourism in mind, which seeks to deliver a new positive benefit to people, places, and nature, as well as support the long-term renewal and growth of local social and ecological systems.

When completed in 2030, the destination will offer 8,000 rooms in 50 hotels and 1,000 residential properties.

The Red Sea project is set diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil-dependence; develop burgeoning industries such as tourism and hospitality; create about 70,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs by 2030; contribute $5.3 billion to the Saudi economy annually from 2030; lead in regenerative development for design, construction and operations; and enhance local environment and surrounding community livelihoods.

Diriyah

Just 15 minutes northwest of Riyadh, Diriyah is the home of the At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site. This beautifully preserved mud-brick city was the birthplace of Saudi Arabia, and the original home of House Al Saud.

Combining traditional Najdi architectural styles with modern urbanism, Diriyah is a destination that celebrates the country’s rich heritage, revealing the origins of modern Saudi Arabia and the spiritual values it is rooted in.

The $62.2 billion development, a giga-project under the Public Investment Fund, offers visitors an opportunity to visit, live, work, shop, and dine.

Designed to be a sustainable landmark, Diriyah’s initiatives focused on water conservation, energy efficiency, wellness, culture and heritage preservation, and climate change resilience.

The new city is 100 percent walkable – made to promote a healthy population.

The main objectives of the project are creating an iconic lifestyle destination that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s culture, improving employment opportunities and standards of living for the local community, enhancing the awareness of the birthplace of the Kingdom as a tourist, cultural, and leisure destination, and ensuring financial sustainability without compromising on the preservation of culture and heritage.

Qiddiya

Launched in 2018, Qiddiya City is set to be a global entertainment, sports, and culture hub.

It is the first development from Qiddiya, the organization behind the ‘power of play,’ and will be an epicenter of entertainment, sports, and culture.

It will be home to international sports arenas, concert and entertainment venues, academies for sports and the arts, racetracks, outdoor and adventure activities and family-friendly theme parks – including a Six Flags theme park and a water theme park, both offering rides and experiences never seen before.

With 67 percent of Saudis being under 35, Qiddiya City will provide the Kingdom’s youth with new opportunities for entertainment, employment, and fun.

By offering a world-class tourism destination in the heart of Saudi Arabia, the project is also set to create new jobs, help build a more prosperous and vibrant society, and give Saudis the opportunity to spend their holidays and spare time enjoying world class entertainment without the need to travel abroad.

ROSHN

Launched in 2020, ROSHN is dedicated to supporting the ambitious goal of 70 percent homeownership by 2030, and is doing so by making positive contributions to the nation’s real estate and infrastructure sectors.

A giga-project under the Public Investment Fund, ROSHN aims to be the Kingdom’s premier real estate enabler, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for all citizens.

By working with local partners and creating jobs to help achieve these goals, ROSHN plays a key role in contributing to the continued growth and prosperity of the Kingdom.

ROSHN’s communities will combine modern living with inspiration from Saudi cities’ unique history and heritage, making them vibrant and lively places to live.

The project's main objectives are improving the quality of life of Saudi citizens, enhancing access to quality housing in flourishing communities, contributing to Saudi Arabia’s housing needs, contributing to Saudi GDP and the development of local supply chains, and providing attractive market-rate investment opportunities for partners.

