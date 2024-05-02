Watch: Mosque roof collapses due to heavy rain in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran

1 min read

The roof of a mosque on King Fahd University campus collapsed under the weight of heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening in Dhahran, as Saudi Arabia experienced torrential rainstorms across the country, a video circulating online showed.

According to social media users, a steel roof was installed on the building as part of the mosque’s expansion plans.

مشهد مؤثر لسقوط جزء كبير من مسجد في الظهران..

—

لا تعليق! pic.twitter.com/Q6QnxW3gXs — فهد بن محمد اﻷحمري (@FahadAlAhmary1) May 1, 2024

However, the roof could not bear the weight of the rain and caved in, leaving a massive gap in the mosque’s ceiling.

Since Wednesday, several regions across Saudi Arabia have witnessed moderate-to-heavy rainfall. Students across the country were also told to switch to remote learning as a safety precaution.

On Wednesday, the General Directorate of Civil Defense issued severe weather warnings and safety instructions, urging people to take precautions and remain indoors during the stormy weather.

Nearby, heavy thunderstorms struck the UAE, and lightning was expected to continue until Thursday evening.

