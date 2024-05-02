Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
The roof of a mosque on King Fahd University campus collapsed under the weight of heavy rainfall in Dhahran. (X)
The roof of a mosque on King Fahd University campus collapsed under the weight of heavy rainfall in Dhahran. (X)

Watch: Mosque roof collapses due to heavy rain in Saudi Arabia’s Dhahran

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

The roof of a mosque on King Fahd University campus collapsed under the weight of heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening in Dhahran, as Saudi Arabia experienced torrential rainstorms across the country, a video circulating online showed.

According to social media users, a steel roof was installed on the building as part of the mosque’s expansion plans.

For the latest Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

However, the roof could not bear the weight of the rain and caved in, leaving a massive gap in the mosque’s ceiling.

Since Wednesday, several regions across Saudi Arabia have witnessed moderate-to-heavy rainfall. Students across the country were also told to switch to remote learning as a safety precaution.

On Wednesday, the General Directorate of Civil Defense issued severe weather warnings and safety instructions, urging people to take precautions and remain indoors during the stormy weather.

Nearby, heavy thunderstorms struck the UAE, and lightning was expected to continue until Thursday evening.

Read more:

Riyadh students switch to remote learning amid Saudi Arabia storms, unstable weather

UAE hit by thunder, lightning and downpours, more rain to come

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
US military releases images of Gaza aid pier US military releases images of Gaza aid pier
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size