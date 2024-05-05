Saudi Arabia posts budget deficit of $3.30 billion in Q1 2024, ministry says

Saudi Arabia posted a budget deficit of $3.30 billion (12.387 billion riyals) in the first quarter of 2024, with oil revenues reaching 181.922 billion riyals, the finance ministry said on Sunday.
The major oil exporter posted total revenues of 293.433 billion riyals in the same quarter, while its public spending amounted to 305.820 billion riyals.
Saudi Arabia enjoys a strong credit rating, with Fitch Rating Agency recently maintaining the Kingdom’s rating at A+ with a stable outlook. According to the agency’s report, the rating reflects the strength of Saudi Arabia’s budget and external financial position.
