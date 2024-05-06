Saudi music icon Mohammed Abdu diagnosed with prostate cancer

1 min read

Saudi music icon said he was diagnosed prostate cancer and is currently receiving treatment for the disease.

In an audio message to music channel Rotana, the 74-year-old singer said he was undergoing specialist treatment in Paris after he was diagnosed with cancer a while back.

“I am reassuring you that my health is good, praise be to God,” he said in the audio message.

“The side effects of radiation are much less than other processes, surgeries. And I take a pill every three months. The initial tests are very good, praise be to God. The cancer enzyme decreased a lot. So, I give you good news, praise be to God,” he added.

He asked his fans to pray for the treatment’s success and his healing.

Abdu is renowned across the Middle East and Arab world as the “Artist of the Arabs.”

The singer has over 125 albums to his name, including the widely acclaimed ‘Abaad.’ His repertoire boasts more than 300 patriotic songs, all of which are a testament to his legacy and influence on Arabic music.

