Fighters say they are ready for PFL MENA debut season

Fighters in the first Professional Fighters League (PFL) for the MENA region are ready and looking forward for a showdown against their respective opponents on Friday in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.



The debut season of PFL MENA: Riyadh is set to kick off at The Green Halls bringing together fighters from the Kingdom, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Sudan, Morocco and India.



As the number one fastest growing company in mixed martial arts (MMA), PFL has sought to grow Saudi and regional talents with its MENA expansion.



Friday’s fight will feature some familiar names like Abdullah al-Qahtani, Taha Bendaoud, Ali Taleb, Hattan AlSaif and Nada Faheem.



One fight to look forward to will take place between al-Qahtani and Bendaoud, with each promising to deliver a win over the other.



“I am ready for this fight,” Saudi Arabia’s al-Qahtani told Al Arabiya English during a media sit-down on Tuesday. “I am known for the high damage style and aggressivity during the fight and I expect that this is what is going to happen. We are working on making it an aggressive and bloody fight. We’re hoping for the big win.”



Bendaoud also underscored that he was ready for the featherweight main event, saying he wasn’t going to lose the match.



“It’s going to be a good show,” the Moroccan national said. “I think we are all well prepared because it is PFL, so you have to come well prepared.”



The debut season of PFL MENA is going to premiere live on MBC ACTION and SHAHID, giving a chance for the fans in the region to watch the event.



The PFL MENA: Riyadh is going to be the first instalment of the four-event-sport season format.



Another promising event is the amateur female atomweight fight between the Kingdom’s AlSaif and Egypt’s Faheem.



AlSaif made history after becoming the first Saudi Arabian woman fighter to be signed by a global MMA promotion.



With the competition levels reaching new heights, Faheem was confident that the win was going to be hers.



Wanting to become a fighter since a child, she said that being a female in the sport doesn’t impede her.



“Sometimes women exert more effort into the things they like more than men,” she said.



For AlSaif, Friday’s fight brings a pressure to offer a good performance.



“I am going to be the person to represent all the females in Saudi, but it’s something that [puts] pressure on me and excitement at the same time,” she told Al Arabiya English. “I worked hard for it so I will show my best in it.”

