Saudi Arabia to open Middle East’s largest water park with record-breaking rides

Saudi Arabia is all set to open the Middle East’s largest water-themed park and a first-of-its-kind facility at Qiddiya City in the Kingdom, the Board of Directors of the Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) announced.

Named ‘Aquarabia,’ it will feature four unique structures – the world’s tallest water coaster, the tallest drop body slide, the tallest water slide, and the longest mat racer on the planet.

The park will also offer the first underwater adventure ride, featuring fully submersible vehicles.

QIC said Aquarabia will complement Six Flags Qiddiya City, the city’s flagship theme park and the first Six Flags Park to be designed and built outside North America.

Dozens of rides and water-based experiences

Aquarabia, Saudi Arabia’s first home-grown water park, is set to draw visitors from across the globe with its 22 rides and family-friendly aquatic activities.

Adventure-sports lovers can enjoy an extreme watersports zone dedicated to rafting, kayaking, canoeing, free solo climbing, and cliff jumping, along with the Kingdom’s first surf pool.

Moreover, Aquarabia will offer immersive, narrative-based design elements and attractions seldom seen in water parks. These will be based on ancient desert wellsprings.

Bolstering tourism and employment

Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City are located within Qiddiya City in a neighborhood that is entirely walkable, where visitors can find a unique selection of activities and a broad range of hotels, dining options, and even an oasis to unwind and recharge between exhilarating experiences.

Qiddiya City aims to provide residents with entertainment options while bolstering local tourism and employment as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

With a target to create 10,000 jobs, Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City will significantly contribute to the Kingdom’s economic diversification and GDP targets.

“This announcement marks a significant milestone for Qiddiya City and the entertainment, tourism, and sports sectors. As we keep expanding our entertainment offering, Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City will fulfill the diverse entertainment needs of our community, contribute to the diversification of our economy, and create job opportunities in the tourism sector,” Qiddiya Investment Company Managing Director Abdullah al-Dawood said in a statement.

Six Flags Qiddiya City will feature five world record-breaking coasters spread across six uniquely themed lands: Sirocco Tower, the world’s tallest free-standing shot tower ride; Gyropsin, the world’s tallest pendulum ride; Spitfire, the world’s tallest inverted top hat coaster; Iron Rattler, the world’s tallest tilt coaster; and the Falcons Flight, the world’s tallest, fastest and longest roller coaster that will run parallel to the F1 track.

Both parks are currently under construction and will be completed next year.

Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City will be the first attractions to open for visitors in the new city.

Sustainability at the forefront

As a new master-planned destination, Qiddiya City has a rare opportunity to integrate sustainability in every aspect of the development’s planning, construction, and operation phases.

In keeping with that, Aquarabia and Six Flags Qiddiya City are committed to upholding the highest standard of sustainable practices, using innovative technology and design elements to implement best practices in water usage and waste management.

The water-themed park will use recycled water for the park’s irrigation and cooling. Thanks to specialized filters, it will be able to reduce water wastage by up to 90 percent and minimize energy consumption. Moreover, Six Flags Qiddiya City also aims to recycle operational waste, targeting more than 80 percent diversion from landfills.

The unveiling of Aquarabia follows the announcement of many exciting entertainment, sports, and cultural attractions in Qiddiya City, including the world’s first multi-purpose Gaming and Esports District, the multi-sports Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, a motorsport track, and the Dragon Ball theme park.

