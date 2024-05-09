NEOM announces Jaumur, largest cosmopolitan marina community

2 min read

NEOM has announced Jaumur, the largest cosmopolitan luxury community set on the coast of Gulf of Aqaba, designed to provide the highest standard of living and an active lifestyle.

Jaumur follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, and more as sustainable tourism destinations within the Gulf of Aqaba.

An exclusive residential community built around the marina, Jaumur can welcome more than 6,000 residents. The community, on the Gulf of Aqaba coast, features 500 marina apartments and nearly 700 luxury villas, with waterfront access.

Two distinctive destination hotels within Jaumur offer 350 luxurious rooms and suites, allowing guests to enjoy breathtaking views and embrace all aspects of modern coastal hospitality and sporting activities.

The marina serves as the focal point of the development, the beating heart around which a vibrant community can thrive.

A monumental 1.5-kilometer aerofoil rises above the largest of the yacht dock, providing year-round protection for yacht owners and a haven for residents and guests. The aerofoil incorporates a gravity-defying cantilever to form a stunning entrance to the marina, welcoming the world’s largest superyachts.

The sculptures on the main edifice will constitute a landmark, serving as a perfect base for all the marina attractions -- from committed yachting enthusiasts to adventurers seeking personalized experiences.

The marina promenade will be a place throbbing with entertainment, leisure and cultural experiences, hosting year-round art events and performances, complemented by signature retail stores and world-class dining options.

Jaumur’s commitment to innovation and learning will be embodied in the development’s state-of-the-art deep-sea research center and a top-tier international boarding school.

The research institute is dedicated to deep-sea exploration, welcoming established experts and ambitious pioneers to champion marine discovery, knowledge and conservation and establish NEOM as a world-leading hub for oceanographic research.

The international boarding school within the project will attract select students from around the world, preparing them for global achievement through an exclusive, progressive, and broad-based education system, delivered by a diverse international faculty of experts and innovators.

