Saudi Crown Prince, Zelenskyy discuss bilateral relations, Ukraine conflict

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed bilateral relations in a phone call Wednesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The two leaders also discussed the development of the Russia-Ukraine war and the efforts to resolve it, the ministry added.

Zelenskyy visited the Kingdom in February and met with MBS in Riyadh where he said they discussed peace prospects, the exchange of prisoners of war (POW) and the Kingdom’s potential participation in reconstruction efforts.

During their February meeting, MBS affirmed Saudi Arabia’s support for all efforts to resolve the crisis as well as for support to reduce the humanitarian impact of the war. According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Zelenskyy thanked Saudi Arabia for all its efforts.

Saudi Arabia has played a key role in mediating previous prisoner exchanges between Kyiv and Moscow. It also continues to have strong ties with both countries, which have been at war since the Russian invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

A day prior to Zelenskyy’s February visit, MBS met with the speaker of the State Duma to “review the close relations between the Kingdom and Russia along with the prospects of parliamentary cooperation.”

