Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud chairs the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, October 18, 2023. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (File photo: Reuters)

China, Saudi Arabia foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud where the two exchanged views on various subjects including the Ukraine crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

The two agreed that holding a Ukraine peace conference should have equal participation of all parties, and fair discussion of various proposals. Reuters reported China will not attend a Ukraine peace conference to be hosted by Switzerland next month.

“China will continue to promote peace talks and play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” Wang said, according to a statement.

Read more:

Ukraine says Crimea attack destroyed two Russian military boats

Sri Lanka seeks release of ex-soldiers fighting for Russia against Ukraine

Germany pledges $540 million military aid package to Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure Pentagon says dismantled Gaza pier not a failure
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size