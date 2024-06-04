Ronaldo says record-breaking Al Nassr season ‘one of the best’ of his career

3 min read

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo said his record-breaking Roshn Saudi League season – in which he netted 35 goals for Al Nassr Football Club was “one of the best seasons” of his career.



The Al Nassr captain and forward was presented with the Roshn Saudi League 2023/24 Top Goal scorer award after his incredible achievement of scoring 35 goals in just 31 games, according to a statement released by the Roshn Saudi League.

It set a Saudi Arabian record, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s total overtaking Abderrazak Hamdallah's mark of 34 in 2018/19.



“It means a lot. I feel very happy. It’s probably one of the best seasons I’ve ever had in my career in terms of goals but assists too,” Ronaldo said in the statement.



“To be honest it means a lot because it’s my work. I have to be honest and say it’s not something I was looking for at the beginning of the season but over time I started to see that it was possible,” he added.





In addition to his goalscoring prowess in the league campaign, the 39-year-old Portuguese legend also recorded 11 assists.



Since joining Al Nassr in late December 2022, Ronaldo, whose team finished second in the Roshn Saudi League 2023/24 season, has scored 49 goals in 47 league appearances, and 64 goals in 69 games in all competitions.



In the calendar year 2023, he also netted the most club goals in the world with 54 strikes in 59 appearances. His 2023/24 strike rate included back-to-back hat-tricks against Al Tai and Abha in the Roshn Saudi League.



“I feel very proud to beat the Saudi league record. It’s great for me, I feel happy, and this is my motivation to play football, to train every time and to carry on like that.”



Ronaldo said his focus is now on Portugal and the 2024 European Championships – where his country will face the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia at the group stages in Germany – but he is also eagerly awaiting the 2024/25 Roshn Saudi League season.



“I think the goals for each season is kind of the same, it’s to do your best and win titles. If possible, to collect individual (trophies) as well but my goal is to be the same – to be the same Cristiano that you saw this season, to do my best, to achieve goals with Al Nassr and with my Portugal national team as well. To maintain my level is what I’m looking for,” Ronaldo added.



The Saudi Pro League (SPL), established in 2008 by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's (SAFF) Statutes, is an open league of football comprising 18 clubs.



In charge of managing the highest division of professional football in Saudi Arabia, the SPL operates, promotes, and commercializes an annual, round-robin competition known as the Roshn Saudi League (RSL).

