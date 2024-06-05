Saudi Arabia calls on Muslims to spot Dhul-Hijja crescent moon ahead of Eid al-Adha

2 min read

Saudi Arabia has called on resident Muslims to spot the crescent moon on Thursday, which would mark the start of the Dhul-Hijja month.

The Kingdom’s Supreme Court issued a statement on Wednesday, calling on residents to sight the moon on the evening of June 6 (Dhu al-Qi'dah 29, 1445 AH).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The sighting can be done with or without the help of binoculars.

Those who sight the crescent moon are asked to report to the nearest court and register their testimony.

“The Supreme Court expressed hope that those who are capable of sighting the crescent moon will join committees formed for that purpose in different regions and participate in such efforts that benefit Muslims,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Spotting the moon will subsequently aid in fixing the date of Eid al-Adha – the tenth day of the Muslim lunar month.

Al Arabiya English reported last month that Saudi Arabia will call on Muslims in the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on June 6.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

Eid al-Adha is expected on June 16. Arafat Day, which precedes the major Muslim holiday, is expected a day prior, on June 15.

During Eid al-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, Muslims pray together, engage in charity work and sacrifice an animal, usually sheep.

Hajj, the annual holy pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and one of the five pillars of Islam, is performed during this month.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia issues warning against fake Hajj advertisements

Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones this Hajj season: Minister

When is Eid al-Adha? And when will Hajj 2024 begin? All you need to know