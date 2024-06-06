Filipino conjoined twins to be separated in Saudi Arabia

2 min read

Filipino conjoined twins Ayeesha and Akhizah are set to undergo separation surgery in Saudi Arabia on Thursday in a complex 7.5-hour procedure.

The surgical team, led by Dr. Abdullah al-Rabeeah, Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), consists of over 20 medical and clinical staff at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital (KASCH) in Riyadh.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The surgery will be be divided into five phases and follows directives from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman under the Saudi conjoined twins program, state news agency SPA reported.

Ayeesha and Akhizah, born on December 12, 2022, in Davao del Sur, Philippines, are conjoined at the abdomen (thoraco-omphalopagus) but remain active and healthy.

The twins’ case was referred to KSrelief by the Mercy Islamic Foundation in the Philippines, and on May 5, 2024, they arrived in Riyadh by MediVac, accompanied by their mother and grandmother. The Saudi government has pledged to cover all costs associated with the girls’ surgery and recovery, including the correction of Ayeesha’s cleft palate after her recovery from the separation.

Al-Rabeeah said the 16-month-old twins are conjoined at the lower chest and abdomen, sharing a liver.

They have a combined weight of 18 kilograms, each with a complete set of upper and lower limbs.

Ayeesha and Akhizah will be the 61st pair separated by the program’s team and the second pair from the Philippines, following the successful separation of Ann and May on April 20, 2002, who now lead healthy and happy lives.

Since its inception in 1990, the Saudi conjoined twins program has reviewed cases for 136 twins from 26 countries.

Read more:

Nigerian conjoined twins arrive in Saudi Arabia for separation procedure

Conjoined Syrian twins successfully separated, one twin in critical condition

Conjoined Yemeni twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia