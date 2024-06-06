Saudi man missing in Egypt found dead in Cairo, embassy confirms

2 min read

Saudi citizen Hattan bin Ghazi Shata, who had been missing in Cairo for over a month, has been found dead, the Saudi Embassy in Egypt said in a statement Thursday.

Egyptian authorities notified the embassy that a body matching the description of Shata was discovered on the streets of Cairo, according to the statement.

Following the discovery, a DNA sample was taken, and the results confirmed that it was Shata.

“No criminal elements [were] found in his death,” the statement added.

In another statement, Shata’s brother Hany Shata also confirmed that there was no criminal suspicion behind his brother’s death and that he had died of natural causes.

Shata, who was married and had a daughter, went missing over a month ago after he left his apartment in the al-Rehab area, east of Cairo. All his belongings were found untouched in his apartment.

Surveillance cameras recorded the Saudi citizen leaving his home, according to the Saudi embassy, which issued a search order after he was reported missing.

At the time of his disappearance, Egyptian security services issued a circular with the citizen’s data and photo and shared it across areas.

The authorities searched for Shata in nearby cities, as well as within October 6 and Sheikh Zayed areas, and asked Egyptian citizens to contact the police over the phone if they managed to locate him.

“The embassy expressed heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying that Allah Almighty grants them patience and solace. It also expressed its gratitude and appreciation to the Egyptian authorities for their diligent efforts in uncovering the circumstances of this incident,” the embassy said in its statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

