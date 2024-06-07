Misk Schools: A starting point for future leaders towards excellence

10 min read

Misk Schools’ Director General confirmed that the institution is ‘well underway’ to join the ranks of top international schools, as it thrives eight years after the Crown Prince founded it.

“We are well underway to achieve that goal in the next six years,” Director General Dr Steffen Sommer told Al Arabiya English.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The target was set in 2016 in tandem with the launch of the Vision 2030 goals that aim to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from its reliance on oil revenue and tap into the plethora of other resources, including its human capital.

Located in Riyadh, the institution is one of six entities within the not-for-profit Misk Foundation, which Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman established to support the country’s youth.

According to Sommer, a veteran educationist with over two decades of experience across the West and in the Gulf, the school is on a mission to transform its students into leaders by providing an environment that emulates modern society and a curriculum that supports active problem solving.

Achievements and Competitions

During the ITEX competition, Misk Schools students won the most medals and special awards. It was widely noted that the leading partnership between Misk Schools and Tuwaiq Academy greatly contributed to the Saudi team’s tremendous success.

Sommer noted, “A full school day at Misk Schools does not end with the last academic lesson. All students are expected to participate in additional, specialist interests through our after-school Co-curricular Activities Program (CCAP), which offers an extensive range of over 100 options run by a mix of in-house staff and external experts, including Tuwaiq Academy.”

Preparing students for leadership and exceptional achievements requires a ‘systematic approach’. “In the same way that HPL is a systematic approach to the pursuit of high performance, our CCAP aims to provide students with a progressive, high-achieving journey towards mastery of – and leadership in – their chosen specialty.

This requires determination and commitment, but it is perfectly achievable when properly scheduled and managed as part of a holistic education,” he added.

“When preparing for high-level events like ITEX, students are asked to dedicate time over weekends and during the week. We find that the energy and excitement generated in this process positively affect not only their competitive performance, but all aspects of their life at school, proving one of our theories that everyone is capable of excellence.”

The past academic year has seen Misk Schools students achieve many international achievements. “A team of Grade 8 students won the Saudi leg of the World Artificial Intelligence Competition for Youth (WAICY) and came second globally in the AI Large Language Model track. Overall, Misk Schools students secured a remarkable 11 national awards at this competition, five of which achieved global recognition,” stated Sommer.

“Two Grade 11 students represented Saudi Arabia at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) World Championships in Panama while a group of Grade 10 and 11 students competed in the F1 in Schools STEM competition World Finals in Singapore.”

“Our Model United Nations (MUN) team made a very successful debut at their first conference in Italy. Six boys and six girls traveled to MUN Rome 2024 to engage in diplomacy, debate critical global issues, and earn accolades for outstanding performance. Most notably, a Grade 11 student was awarded Best Delegate in the toughest committee of the conference – the Security Council. In addition, Misk Schools received an Honorable Mention for students’ dedication, hard work, and passion for shaping a better world.”

“Another tremendous achievement was that our girls’ team won first place in the 2024 World English Language Olympics (ELO) national Saudi stage. As well as being placed Best Overall, they also won Best Project Design and Best Theatrical Performance, qualifying for the world finals in Jordan.”

Only eight years have passed since the school was founded, and numerous awards and achievements have been won – a testament to the dedication and learning that empowers Misk Schools students.

HPL – A Different Take on Education

The school’s curriculum is built around a method of cognition-based teaching called high-performance learning (HPL), developed by British academic and education expert, Professor Deborah Eyre.

HPL operates on the foundation that most students, if not all, can perform exceptionally well and provides a framework to cultivate that thinking across the board – parents, educators and students. Misk Schools is the first and only HPL school in Saudi Arabia. The neighboring UAE is home to at least 15 schools implementing the HPL framework, and Qatar boasts at least two.

“We truly believe in every single child being able to be a high performer,” Sommer said, adding that they place “extraordinary importance” on developing critical thinking skills from Kindergarten to Grade 12.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.

Sommer said education at Misk Schools goes beyond rote learning to include analytical skills, forming cross-subject links, independent thinking, problem solving, and fostering a collaborative educational environment.

Sommer added that the Misk Schools framework “emulates the working patterns of society in the daily teaching and learning routine.” Future leaders of Saudi Arabia, in commercial enterprises and otherwise, locally and internationally, are likely to be educated at Misk Schools, striking an optimistic tone.

Positive Pressure

Sommer acknowledges that an environment that constantly challenges young pupils can attract assumptions about pressuring a growing mind but reasoned that pressure exists in all schooling environments.

He said choosing the right kind of challenging environment is key, referencing Misk Schools’ active pursuit of engaging students in problem solving, rather than negative pressure.

Sommer said the perceived high-pressure environment at Misk Schools is not a concern for the school’s parents, who have observed and reported an overall positive effect of the educational system on their children.

“In the future, which is more and more unpredictable in terms of what is required for university and the job market, the raison d’être [justification for existence] of schools has to be the creation of more intelligence, rather than the creation of knowledge,” Sommer said.

The long waitlist to apply for admission further supports the demand for such a schooling environment.

Co-curricular activities are also given importance, and state-of-the-art venues are provided within the 1100,000 square meter property situated in the Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City.

Alongside its Olympic-standard swimming pool, athletic tracks, and football pitches, it also features boxing rings, STEM labs, spaces for artistic expression and performances, and more.

Identity and Culture

The school has opted to follow the Cambridge International (IGCSE and A-level) curriculum. “It was completely impossible for a school which is the beacon school for the Kingdom, to follow a national education system,” Sommer said.

Despite the lack of connection between the local curriculum and the one delivered at Misk Schools, Sommer explained that the school places great importance on imbibing a sense of identity, connecting students with their Saudi Arabian roots, heritage, and home language.

National history, culture, Arabic and Islamic studies are compulsory for all enrolled Saudi students.

Sommer said English is the school’s official language of communication and instruction, but Arabic is widely taught at all levels.

The school also offers a diploma approved by Cambridge, allowing students to participate in internships, develop leadership skills, and learn about national identity, alongside their academic studies.

Admission Criteria, Scholarships

In 2023, the school hosted around 300 students, which grew to 530 in 2024. In 2025, Sommer expects 720 students in total, and by 2026, the school hopes to achieve 1,020 students – the maximum possible in any given academic year.

Currently, the school is staffed by 220 people who strive to offer personalized learning experiences across its nine buildings within the same compound. A classroom usually hosts no more than 15 students at a time.

Entrance to the institution is strictly by merit. Misk Schools uses the Cognitive Abilities Test (CAT4), which requires a score of at least 100.

Around 20 percent of the students are in a full scholarship program, which covers all costs. In addition to other mandates, a minimum score of 120 is required to be considered for a scholarship.

Sommer clarified that most of the students are currently Saudi nationals, with a handful of foreigners. However, the Director General confirmed that starting in 2025, the school will increase the proportion of its non-Saudi students to ten percent of the total cohort.

Classes are gender segregated from Grade 1 and above, as is the norm in Saudi Arabia. Sommer said there are no expansion plans within or outside Saudi Arabia but added that a boarding or housing structure will be built to accommodate students from across the Kingdom.

Misk Schools has become the gold standard for education in Saudi Arabia, driven by its visionary objectives aligned with Vision 2030. It excels through a rigorous, internationally benchmarked curriculum, its high-performance learning approach, achievements in competitions, and its nurturing of talented students.

Robust incentives, technology integration, extracurricular activities, and highly qualified staff focused on student wellbeing further contribute to its success.

Moreover, the development of crucial soft skills like leadership, critical thinking, problem solving, and emotional intelligence, coupled with language and cultural education, as well as professional certification and career preparation, provide an impressive holistic experience.

Misk Schools is underway to become the most influential and dedicated school in the region through its power of education.

It ensures that young students become capable leaders in their respective sectors while empowering them with the right tools aligned with the very ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, which has changed the landscape of the Kingdom.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia partners with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to tackle polio, poverty

MBS Nonprofit City: Empowering future generations of Saudi youth

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation hosts ‘Youth Majlis’ at WEF in Davos