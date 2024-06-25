Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya City unveils groundbreaking performing arts center

3 min read

Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) on Monday unveiled plans to launch a groundbreaking Performing Arts Center that is set to become a new cultural icon in Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The addition aims to enrich Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape and enhance the array of attractions within Qiddiya City, according to SPA.

With stunning architecture, pioneering technology, and commitment to artistic innovation, the center is set to redefine the cultural experience for residents and visitors alike.

It will leverage state-of-the-art technologies such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Artificial Intelligence when hosting groundbreaking productions that push the boundaries of traditional theater.

The theater will host over 260 indoor and outdoor performances and events every year, with over 3,000 seats spread across three different theaters.

Serving Saudi talent

It will also serve as an incubator for young Saudi talent, providing educational opportunities and resources to nurture the next generation of writers, producers, and actors.

By positioning itself as a leader in immersive storytelling and experimental performances, the center is expected to inspire pride in Saudi culture and heritage.

The Performing Arts Center will stimulate economic growth by creating thousands of career opportunities across more than 100 job categories in the creative and cultural sectors.

A community hub

Beyond its performance halls, the center will act as a vibrant community hub, inviting residents and visitors to explore dining, retail, and educational entertainment options.

A rooftop sky garden, art galleries, and green spaces will extend the cultural experience, while the Centre’s iconic architecture will serve as a symbol of civic identity.

More than 800,000 visitors are expected every year, according to SPA.

The dramatic setting of the building is also a tribute to the performances it will host.

The promenade walk extending across the Tuwaiq cliffs will lead to a shaded section beneath the center offering a platform to view the city.

This section will act as an extension of the center’s microclimate that begins with a waterfall in the center’s lobby and cools the surrounding neighborhood.

Qiddiya City

The unveiling of Qiddiya City’s Performing Arts Center follows the announcement of many exciting entertainment, sports, and cultural attractions, including the world’s first multi-use Gaming and Esports District, the multi-sports Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium, the motorsport track, the Dragon Ball theme park and Aquarabia, the first water theme park of its kind in Saudi Arabia.

“Qiddiya City is more than just the home of entertainment and sports, but a leader in the preservation and promotion of Saudi culture. For this reason, we are thrilled to announce the addition of the Qiddiya Performing Arts Centre to Qiddiya City,” Abdullah Aldawood, Managing Director of Qiddiya Investment Company, said in a statement carried by SPA.

“It will be a beacon of creativity and innovation that will elevate Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape to new heights. With its ground-breaking modern design, pioneering technology, and commitment to nurturing talent, the center embodies the spirit of Qiddiya City as a place where imagination knows no bounds,” he added.

