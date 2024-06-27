World boxing champion Anthony Joshua named Riyadh Season ambassador

2 min read

World boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been named the new ambassador of ‘Riyadh Season,’ the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Alalshikh announced on Wednesday.

In his role as ambassador, the British world boxing champion will promote a wide range of global boxing events during the season and attend several Riyadh Season events.

Riyadh Season is an annual festival held across Saudi Arabia that features thousands of concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and other unique cultural events. Since its launch in 2019, the event has welcomed millions of visitors from all over the world.

“We are delighted to announce the selection of Anthony Joshua, one of the most distinguished boxers in the world of boxing, as an ambassador for boxing for Riyadh season. He is a remarkable champion in the world of boxing,” Alalshikh said in a statement posted on X.

The chairman added that the boxer’s appointment as the Riyadh Season ambassador would further contribute to expanding the reach of this sport.

For his part, Joshua said: “I’ve seen first-hand both through competing and attending events in Saudi Arabia just how impactful Riyadh Season can be, so I am excited to start this cooperation.”

“When you think of Riyadh Season, you think of best-in-class events and I am looking forward now to playing my part in enhancing that reputation further,” he added.

Joshua is one of the leading names in boxing, having won the Olympic gold medal in the heavyweight category in London in 2012. Since then, he has achieved multiple milestones, including WBO, WBA, and IBF titles.

