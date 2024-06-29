Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
The flag of Saudi Arabia. (File photo: Reuters)
The flag of Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of West Bank settlement expansion

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the Israeli security cabinet’s approval to expand settlement operations in the West Bank.

In a statement carried by the state news agency SPA, the ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of what it described as the “ongoing Israeli violations of international law and international legitimacy resolutions,” and warned of the “dire consequences” of Israel’s actions.

“These violations undermine opportunities for peace and contribute to fueling conflicts and destabilizing regional and international security and stability,” the statement said.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

UNRWA says Palestinians in Gaza living in ‘unbearable’ conditions

US sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Surprise election results of 2024 Surprise election results of 2024
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size