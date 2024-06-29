Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli approval of West Bank settlement expansion

1 min read

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the Israeli security cabinet’s approval to expand settlement operations in the West Bank.

In a statement carried by the state news agency SPA, the ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s rejection of what it described as the “ongoing Israeli violations of international law and international legitimacy resolutions,” and warned of the “dire consequences” of Israel’s actions.

“These violations undermine opportunities for peace and contribute to fueling conflicts and destabilizing regional and international security and stability,” the statement said.

