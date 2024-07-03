3 min read

It was a “natural” decision to bring esports to Saudi Arabia given the demographics of the Kingdom and the foresight of the gaming strategy, Chief Executive Officer of the Esports World Cup Foundation Ralf Reichert told Al Arabiya English in an interview.





“Bringing esports here is a very natural thing because the social interest is high,” Reichert said.



“It’s a melting pot for games and the games industry. So, bringing esports to the country and building Riyadh and the Kingdom as a hub is a very economic decision and a very logical decision.”



As the Kingdom kicked off the Esports World Cup on Wednesday, elite players, clubs and fans have gathered in Riyadh to enjoy weeks-long events.



The competition will see a prize pool of over $60 million – the largest ever in the industry.



EWC will take place across different arenas, each offering a unique futuristic design and a setup aimed at captivating gamers and fans alike.



The venues will host 1,500 elite players competing head-to-head in 22 competitions across 21 leading games.





The event, organized by the Esports World Cup Foundation, was announced in October by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



With Saudi Arabia making a spot for itself in the sporting arena, Reichert said that there are multiple factors that make the Kingdom the place to be for esports.



“There are two numbers which correlate with each other. Sixty-seven percent of the Saudi population is below 35 and 67 percent are gamers,” Reichert said. He noted that gaming will continue to increase in popularity and relevance as future generations grow up playing games.



“And [what is] special for Saudi Arabia is that it has such a young population. So therefore, it’s ahead of almost everywhere in the world in terms of these numbers,” he added.



In 2022, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the National Gaming and Esports Strategy, which focuses on growing the industry within Saudi Arabia, creating 39,000 jobs and boosting GDP by $13.3 billion (50 billion riyals) by 2030.



With the strategy in place, Saudi Arabia is among the first countries to have built a social and economic outlook in this regard.



“Saudi has been one of the first countries at scale to build a national gaming strategy, which is super future looking both from a social perspective, because we talked about the number [and] how many people are playing. But [also], from an economic perspective to grow the sport because it’s going to have…a relevant impact on GDP and the and the economy going forward. It’s the biggest culture of all time,” Reichert explained.



“So being a country that has a leading role. I think it’s a very smart decision.”



