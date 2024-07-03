Knife-wielding Turkish man threatening Saudi tourists arrested, embassy confirms

1 min read

The Saudi embassy in Ankara on Wednesday confirmed that a Turkish man, who was seen threatening a group of Saudi tourists in Istanbul in a video, has been detained by the police.





In a video widely circulated on social media, the man appeared to be carrying a knife and yelling insults at the tourists, who remained calm while sitting at a cafe or restaurant. The incident appeared to be racially motivated.



The Turkish police issued a statement saying it arrested the 43-year-old man after the incident, which it said happened at 2 a.m. on July 2, adding that he was under the influence of alcohol. He was referred to the relevant judicial authorities.



The Saudi embassy thanked the Turkish authorities for their response.



