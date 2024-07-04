Saudi defense firm SAMI signs 3 MOUs with Turkish companies

1 min read

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) said early on Thursday it signed three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Turkish companies to “support the localization of defense industries” in the Kingdom.

For more Saudi news, visit our dedicated page.



In a statement, SAMI said it agreed with Turkey’s drone maker Baykar to “establish manufacturing capabilities” and develop systems for Baykar’s unmanned aerial vehicles in Saudi Arabia.



It also agreed with Turkish aerospace and defense company Aselsan to explore opportunities for developing defense electronics technologies in the Kingdom.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



In addition, SAMI signed a preliminary agreement with Turkey’s Fergani Space for the “development of emerging technologies in the Kingdom to serve the global space sector,” the statement said.

Read more:

US-Saudi defense deal with civil nuclear component nears completion: Official

World Defense Show 2024: Second edition of Saudi trade show kicks off

CENTCOM chief in Saudi Arabia to meet top military general as violence engulfs region